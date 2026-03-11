Large crowds in Tehran held a funeral for victims of US-Israeli strikes, which Iran calls 'terrorism'. The event had religious significance. Rights groups report hundreds of recent attacks and over 1,200 civilian deaths since the conflict began.

Funeral Procession in Tehran

Large crowds of people gathered in Iran's capital, Tehran, to participate in a funeral procession for people killed in recent US and Israeli joint military strikes amid the escalating conflict in the region, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported. The procession, which took place on Tuesday at Revolution Square and moved toward the Shrine of the Martyrs in southern Tehran, was attended by many residents joining the ceremony to pay tribute to those killed in the strikes.

According to IRIB, the ceremony honoured both military personnel and civilians who lost their lives in the attacks, which Iranian authorities described as 'acts of terrorism' carried out by the US and Israel. A significant number of people attended the procession, which was held on the 21st day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The date coincides with the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Ali, a revered figure in Islam, giving additional religious significance to the ceremony, IRIB reported.

Widespread Attacks and Casualties Reported

Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) on Tuesday reported that in the last 24 hours, at least 202 attacks across 106 incidents have been recorded in 19 Iranian provinces, resulting in 53 casualties.

Severe Incidents and Civilian Deaths

According to HRANA, the attacks targeted Tehran as well as central and southern regions of the country. Among the most severe incidents was an attack at an intersection along Tehran's Resalat Highway, which caused multiple civilian deaths and injuries.

Cumulative Fatalities Since February

Since the conflict began on February 28, HRANA has documented 1,262 civilian fatalities, including at least 200 children and 190 military fatalities. It also reported 335 unclassified fatalities. These figures represent minimum confirmed numbers and are subject to updates as verification continues, HRANA clarified.

Ministry of Health Reports Mass Injuries

However, Iran's Ministry of Health has reported that over 15,000 citizens have been injured since the beginning of the conflict, with 12,495 treated and discharged, 670 surgeries performed, and 1,682 still hospitalised, as per HRANA. The ministry further noted injuries to 12 healthcare workers and damage to 87 health units, 24 medical centres, 21 emergency bases, and 18 ambulances.

HRANA emphasises that official cumulative figures cannot be precisely tied to individual incidents and are therefore not included in event-based counts but serve as a record of official statements.