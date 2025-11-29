Russian oil tanker Virat, part of the 'shadow fleet', was struck by an unmanned vessel in the Black Sea for the second time in 24 hours. Crew issued distress call “This is Virat, need help!” Ukraine claims responsibility; tanker stable, crew safe.

A Russian oil tanker, named Virat, part of the so-called 'shadow fleet', was struck by an unmanned maritime drone in the Black Sea on Saturday, marking the second attack on the vessel within 24 hours. The tanker had already been hit by blasts late on Friday. During the incident, the crew made a distress call over an open-frequency radio, reporting a drone strike and seeking urgent assistance. Fortunately, the tanker sustained only minor damage, and the crew members were unharmed.

Distress Call Captured on Video

In the intercepted radio communication, the crew of the tanker can be heard saying, “This is VIRAT. Help needed! Drone attack! Mayday!”. While initially referred to as a ‘drone attack’, officials clarified that the vessel was targeted by unmanned maritime drones, also known as unmanned sea vehicles. Video footage from the scene shows the crew reacting in real time to the impact and alerting authorities.

Turkish Transport Ministry Confirms Second Attack

The Turkish Transport Ministry confirmed the incident via social media platform X, stating that Virat, located approximately 35 nautical miles off the Black Sea coast, was hit again early Saturday morning by unmanned maritime vehicles.

Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu added, “An external impact suggests the vessel may have been struck by a mine, rocket, a similar projectile, or perhaps a drone or an unmanned underwater vehicle. These are the first possibilities that come to mind.”

Ukraine Claims Responsibility

According to AFP reports, Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the drone attacks targeting Russia’s shadow fleet tankers. A Ukrainian security service (SBU) official confirmed that a joint operation was conducted by the SBU and the Ukrainian navy. The operation employed modernised Sea Baby naval drones to target and disable the vessels.

“Video footage shows that after being hit, both tankers sustained critical damage and were effectively taken out of service. This will deal a significant blow to Russian oil transportation,” the official added.

Tactical Implications for Russian Oil Transport

The attacks highlight the increasing use of unmanned maritime vehicles in naval warfare, particularly in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Analysts suggest that the strike on Virat and other shadow fleet vessels may significantly disrupt Russian oil exports, especially as Kyiv faces mounting pressure from the United States to pursue peace negotiations.

Despite the attacks, the tanker Virat remains in a stable condition, and all crew members are reported safe. The incident is being closely monitored by international maritime authorities, underscoring the evolving threat posed by unmanned drone technology in contested waters like the Black Sea.