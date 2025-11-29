Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voiced concern over Pakistan's silence on jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's health. Amid rumours he was 'killed' and his family's demand for 'proof of life', Tharoor urged authorities to provide clarity on humanitarian grounds.

Shashi Tharoor voices humanitarian concerns

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday expressed concern over the silence surrounding Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's health, urging Pakistani authorities to provide clarity. Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been in jail since August 2023, serving a 14-year sentence in a corruption case. Rumours about his health have been circulating, with some claiming he has been "killed" in jail, prompting his family and party leaders to demand "proof of life".

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said the situation had become worrying due to the lack of any official communication from Pakistan. "I think it's not appropriate for us to comment on the internal affairs of another country. But it is certainly a matter of some concern that there is so much silence on this matter," he said.

He noted that unverified claims had been circulating widely. "There are various people claiming that the worst has happened. But the Government of Pakistan and the authorities have not said anything. That silence is bad," he added.

Tharoor referred to the message released by Imran Khan's son, Kasim Khan, who has publicly asked for confirmation that his father is alive. "You saw the message from his son, saying that he wants proof of life that his father is alive. Apparently, nobody has provided any proof yet that his father is alive. That is a matter of some concern, and I speak only as an ordinary citizen of India; it is not a foreign policy matter for us."

He emphasised that while the matter lies within Pakistan's domestic domain, it raises broader humanitarian concerns. "That is an internal affair of Pakistan. But there is a human being at stake. There are cricket fans and others who would like to know what happened to the gentleman," he said.

He added, "You can't put somebody in jail and make him disappear. So, if something has happened, the authority should come clean on it, in my view."

Pakistani officials dismiss rumours, but access denied

Meanwhile, officials in Pakistan have moved to dismiss the rumours. Rana Sanaullah, adviser to the Pakistan Prime Minister on Political Affairs, and senior PTI figures told Dawn that Imran Khan was "fine and nothing is wrong with him".

However, PTI renewed its request for a meeting with the jailed party founder, saying the leadership was increasingly concerned as he had been denied access to both family members and legal counsel for more than three weeks.

Family members and party workers have staged demonstrations outside Adiala Jail in recent days, demanding permission to see him.

A PTI delegation visited the prison again today, but authorities once more declined access.

Speculation mounts amid official silence

Speculation intensified on social media after reports suggested the 73-year-old could be shifted to a high-security facility, a move that would further restrict interaction.

The topic gained significant traction online, with "Where is Imran Khan?" trending on X. The interior ministry did not issue a response. (ANI)