    These 3 Indian YouTube channels are among top 10 most-subscribed list; take a look!

    In a landscape where digital content reigns supreme, social media platform YouTube continues to captivate audiences worldwide with its ever-expanding roster of top creators. As of September 2024, three Indian YouTube channels have secured a spot on the platform's top 25 most-subscribed list.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 1:58 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 1:58 PM IST

    In a landscape where digital content reigns supreme, YouTube continues to captivate audiences worldwide with its ever-expanding roster of top creators. As of September 2024, the platform's top 25 most-subscribed channels reflect both enduring fan favorites and emerging stars, showcasing the diverse interests of global viewers.

    MrBeast, the YouTube channel run by Jimmy Donaldson, tops the list with 313 million subscribers. It is renowned for its extravagant stunts and philanthropic efforts. Since its inception, MrBeast has captivated audiences with videos featuring massive challenges, elaborate giveaways, and charity work that often involves giving away significant sums of money to strangers or funding large-scale projects. His innovative approach to content creation and dedication to impactful causes have earned him a massive following and solidified his reputation as one of the platform’s most influential creators.

    Three Indian channels in top 10

    T-Series, India’s largest music and film production company, has claimed second spot on the platform's top 25 most-subscribed list. With 252 million subscribers, T-Series offers a diverse range of content, including Bollywood music videos, movies, and trailers. T-Series continues to dominate, proving the enduring popularity of Indian cinema and music on a global scale.

    SET India, another entertainment powerhouse, holds the fifth spot with 177 million subscribers. Sony Entertainment Television’s official YouTube channel, SET India, features a diverse array of Indian television shows and dramas, reflecting the growing international appetite for Indian television content.

    Catering primarily to Hindi entertainment but with wider offerings as well, the Zee Music Company YouTube channel, gets 10th spot on the list and boasts 110 million subscribers, making it a massive music platform with a global reach.

    Other notable channels in the top 25 include Cocomelon - Nursery Rhymes: 181 million, PewDiePie: 111 million🇮🇳, Goldmines: 99.5 million, 🇮🇳Sony SAB: 95.2 million, 🇺🇸5-Minute Crafts: 80.8 million,🇰🇷 BTS: 78.8 million, Colors TV: 75.5 million among others.

    As YouTube continues to evolve, these top 25 channels offer a snapshot of current trends, from the rise of international content creators to the ongoing influence of entertainment and educational programming. The dynamic nature of the platform ensures that this list will continue to shift, reflecting the ever-changing tastes and interests of its global audience.

