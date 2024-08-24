'The smell of...': Japanese TV anchor loses job for criticising male body odour, issues apology amid backlash

Yuri Kawaguchi, a 29-year-old news anchor and lecturer based in Tokyo, has been dismissed from her positions and faced significant online backlash following a controversial social media post criticizing men's hygiene habits.

Yuri Kawaguchi, a 29-year-old news anchor and lecturer based in Tokyo, has been dismissed from her positions and faced significant online backlash following a controversial social media post criticising men's hygiene habits. Kawaguchi's remarks, which were shared on X (formerly Twitter), ignited a firestorm of criticism, leading to the termination of her employment and widespread public scrutiny.

In her now-deleted X post, Kawaguchi expressed her frustrations with what she described as "the smell of men in the summer" and body odour associated with unsanitary individuals. Her comments read: "I'm really sorry if there's a personal situation, but the smell of men in the summer or the body odour of unsanitary people is so uncomfortable."

Kawaguchi elaborated further, stating, "I want to be clean, so I take several showers a day, use freshening wipes, and apply sweat inhibitors year-round. I think more men should do this." Her statements quickly gained traction online, leading to widespread backlash.

The response to Kawaguchi's post was swift and severe. Many users accused her of targeting men and perpetuating gender discrimination. Critics argued that hygiene issues are not exclusive to men, and that her remarks were both offensive and discriminatory. One user commented, "Only blaming men is infuriating and undoubtedly discrimination. Women, especially older women, can have body odour too. I'm really uncomfortable with this."

The controversy intensified as details of Kawaguchi's personal life, including her recent divorce, were exposed and scrutinized by the public. Critics labeled her as "materialistic" and "out of touch" with the realities faced by ordinary people.

In response to the backlash, Kawaguchi issued a public apology. She stated, "I deeply regret that my careless remarks offended and hurt many people. I was immature as someone who works with words. From now on, I will strive to make sure I never hurt anyone with my words. I am truly sorry."

Despite her apology, the repercussions were swift. VOICE, the agency representing Kawaguchi, terminated her contract, citing "defamation of the honour of the opposite sex" as the reason for their decision. Additionally, another company that employed Kawaguchi as a lecturer on harassment prevention also ended their contract with her.

The decision to terminate Kawaguchi's contracts sparked mixed reactions among Japanese netizens. Some criticised the companies' actions as "too extreme," while others saw the situation as reflective of the broader challenges women face in Japan's male-dominated society.

One commenter noted, "A woman asks men to be tidy and maintain decorum, yet it triggers outrage. It just shows that Japan has been a male-dominated society for too long."

Another added, "Why are Japanese men so sensitive? They cannot handle a bit of criticism. Women are expected to maintain beauty, cleanliness, and fitness without complaint, yet men face no such expectations. If that isn't gender bias, then what is?"

The incident has sparked an ongoing debate about gender expectations and societal norms in Japan. While some view Kawaguchi's remarks as a reflection of deep-seated gender biases, others argue that her dismissal highlights the challenges of navigating social commentary in a highly sensitive climate.

