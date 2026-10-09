Queen Suthida of Thailand achieved a major aviation milestone by flying a Swedish Gripen fighter jet solo for the first time at a southern air base. King Maha Vajiralongkorn witnessed the event and presented her with a commemorative patch. This accomplishment highlights her extensive training.

Thailand’s Queen Suthida has added an extraordinary milestone to her aviation journey by flying a Swedish-made Gripen fighter jet solo for the first time. The flight, carried out at a Royal Thai Air Force base in southern Thailand, marks a significant achievement for the Queen, who has accumulated more than 1,188 hours of flying experience across different aircraft.

According to the Bangkok Post, the flight took place on Thursday, October 8, at Wing 7 air base in Surat Thani province. Queen Suthida arrived at the base and received a briefing on the flight plan before heading to the single-seat JAS 39 C Gripen fighter jet. She inspected the aircraft before taking off from Runway 22.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn was present to witness the flight. After the Queen completed her solo sortie, the King congratulated her with a bouquet of flowers and presented her with a Gripen Order Golden Patch, an insignia associated with flying the Swedish-made fighter aircraft.

The achievement comes after years of experience with both civilian and military aircraft. As reported by the Bangkok Post, Queen Suthida has logged 1,188.48 flying hours. Her experience includes Cessna, Pilatus and Piper aircraft, along with Boeing 737 passenger jets.

Her aviation journey began on May 13, 2010, when she first flew a Cessna T-41D at Wing 6 in Bangkok. She later gained experience flying a two-seat Gripen JAS 39D before progressing to the single-seat version for her first solo flight.

The Queen has also served as co-pilot alongside the King on domestic and international royal flights. In April last year, the couple jointly operated a royal aircraft during a visit to Bhutan, landing at Paro Airport, known for its challenging approach.

The solo flight has drawn attention to a lesser-known aspect of Queen Suthida’s public life: her extensive aviation training alongside her royal responsibilities. Her latest achievement reflects years of flying experience and the demanding preparation required to operate a high-performance fighter aircraft.

The flight also places her among a small number of royals with experience in military aviation, making it a notable moment for Thailand’s royal household and air force.