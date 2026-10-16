Chinese FM Wang Yi met Israeli President Isaac Herzog, urging Israel to halt West Bank settlements and reopen Gaza access. He stressed the need to prevent a humanitarian crisis and reiterated China's support for the two-state solution to the conflict.

China's Demands on Gaza and West Bank

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged Israel to cease and withdraw its actions to forcibly establish settlements in the West Bank and called for the full reopening of access to the Gaza Strip, stressing the need to prevent a worsening humanitarian crisis and advance a two-state solution to the Palestinian question. Wang Yi made the remarks during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday, on the sidelines of the 7th Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.

According to a statement issued by the Chinese side, Wang said the immediate priority was to restore access to the territory and prevent civilians from being pushed further into a crisis, while highlighting the urgency of addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza. "The urgent task is to fully reopen access to the Gaza Strip, to prevent two million civilians from continuing to struggle on the brink of survival, and to prevent the continued spread of a humanitarian catastrophe," the statement read. He also called on Israel to halt its settlement activities in the West Bank, reiterating China's position that the Palestinian question remains central to achieving lasting peace in the Middle East. "At the same time, Israel should also cease and withdraw its actions of forcibly establishing settlements in the West Bank," the statement added.

'Two-State Solution' is the Correct Path

The Chinese Foreign Minister emphasised that the two-state solution remained the appropriate path towards resolving the Palestinian question, describing it as a long-standing historical injustice that required a political resolution. "China has always maintained that the Palestinian question is the greatest historical injustice of this century, and the 'two-state solution' is the correct path to resolving it," the statement read.

Wang further stated that the regional situation remained tense and that lasting peace could not be achieved without dialogue, consultation and efforts towards reconciliation. "Promoting peace and reconciliation in the region is the cornerstone of China's Middle East policy," he said, adding that Beijing was willing to work with the international community to encourage all parties to return to dialogue and pursue a political solution to the conflict.

China's Role in Middle East Peace

During the meeting, Wang also highlighted China's initiatives aimed at promoting peace and security in the Middle East, stating that Chinese President Xi Jinping had put forward a series of proposals since the beginning of the year. China, he said, was prepared to work with the international community to promote a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security framework for the region.

Wang also underscored the rights of both Israelis and Palestinians to live peacefully and establish independent states, reiterating Beijing's support for a negotiated settlement based on the two-state solution. "The Palestinian question is the root of the Middle East problem. Both the Jewish and Palestinian people have the right to peaceful survival and the right to establish independent states," Wang said. He added that peace could eventually be achieved if all parties maintained their commitment to dialogue and followed the path towards a two-state solution.

Bilateral Relations and Israel's Stance

The meeting also addressed bilateral relations between China and Israel, with Herzog highlighting the historical ties between the two countries and expressing Israel's interest in expanding cooperation in areas such as science and technology, investment and people-to-people exchanges. According to the Chinese readout, Herzog said that the Chinese and Jewish peoples shared a history of exchanges and had helped each other during the anti-fascist war. He also reaffirmed Israel's adherence to the one-China policy and its commitment to promoting friendly relations with Beijing.

Herzog outlined Israel's position on the Middle East situation, stating that his country desired peace but faced national security threats and challenges that required a strong response. He also acknowledged China's role in promoting regional peace and stability and expressed Israel's willingness to maintain communication with Beijing. (ANI)