Outgoing UK High Commissioner Lindy Cameron expressed pride in India-UK milestones. She noted the Free Trade Agreement boosted economies and 'Vision 2035' intensified collaboration in defence, education, climate, and technology.

Outgoing UK High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, stated on Friday that she took pride in the milestones achieved by India and the UK to benefit citizens across both countries, expressing optimism for the future of bilateral relations. Emphasising the expanding partnership, Cameron noted that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) had invigorated both economies, while the 'Vision 2035' roadmap had intensified collaboration across defence, education, innovation, climate and technology.

'People Behind the Progress'

In a video address posted by the UK High Commission in India on X, Cameron stated, "Hello India, what a journey... It's been an extraordinary privilege to serve here. I think there's nowhere quite like India. I'm so proud of everything we've achieved to deliver for people across all corners of both of our great countries. From the Free Trade Agreement, boosting our economies together, to our future-focused Vision 2035, strengthening the UK-India partnership across defence, technology, education, innovation and climate. But what sounds like most to me is the people behind the progress."

Cameron recounted engaging with individuals from government, business, education and civil society during her tenure in New Delhi, adding that India would retain a special place in her heart as she departed for a new assignment in the UK. "Across India, I've had the real privilege of meeting people from government, business, education and civil society, all of whom share our ambition for this relationship. You, all of you, have helped to grow the UK-India relationship and create new opportunities for people and businesses in both of our countries and across both of our economies. So, as I move on to my next job back in London, India will always have a really special place in my heart," Cameron stated.

"I leave incredibly proud of what we've achieved together and really excited about what comes next. The UK-India relationship has got extraordinary momentum, and with my amazing deputy Ben Miller taking on this wonderful job as Acting High Commissioner, I know that I leave the relationship in really safe hands. Thank you very much indeed for your friendship, for all of your support and for your hard work. It's been a genuine honour to serve alongside all of you," she added. She signed off her message with, "Phir Milenge India, we'll meet again soon."

New Role as Permanent Under-Secretary

Cameron has been designated as the incoming Permanent Under-Secretary (PUS) at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), marking the first time a woman has assumed the post.

Announcing her appointment on September 10, UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband remarked that Cameron possessed vast expertise spanning diplomacy, development and national security. "I am delighted that Lindy Cameron has been appointed as Permanent Under-Secretary of the FCDO. Lindy brings enormous experience across the fields of diplomacy, development and national security, and a reputation for dynamic leadership in postings across the world, most recently as High Commissioner in India," Miliband stated.

Miliband noted that Cameron would head an FCDO dedicated to advancing British values and priorities by harnessing the capabilities of the UK's personnel. He also expressed gratitude to Nick Dyer for serving as Interim Permanent Under-Secretary. (ANI)