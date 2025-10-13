Texas plane crash near Hicks Airfield in Fort Worth kills two after aircraft hits trucks, triggering a massive fire. FAA and NTSB investigate the small plane accident in Tarrant County.

Texas: A small plane crash near Hicks Airfield in Fort Worth, Texas, has left at least two people dead and caused widespread destruction, including a massive fire that engulfed multiple trucks. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Tarrant County, sending shockwaves through the local community. Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion as the aircraft struck parked vehicles, triggering thick black smoke and forcing nearby businesses to close temporarily. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, working to control the blaze and secure the area.

Details of the Incident

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, the crash happened around 1:30pm in the 12000 block of North Saginaw Boulevard, just off Business 287 near Avondale. Several 18-wheelers and trailers caught fire, though firefighters successfully brought the flames under control. The exact number of people on board the aircraft has not yet been confirmed, and authorities are still investigating whether there were any additional injuries.

Emergency Response and Investigations

Multiple emergency agencies responded promptly to the crash site. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified and are expected to lead a detailed investigation into the cause of the crash.

The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed that efforts are underway to gather more information on the origin of the flight and the circumstances that led to the accident.

The crash site is located between Fort Worth Alliance Airport and Fort Worth Meacham Airport, west of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Hicks Airfield (T67), a private, member-owned airstrip north of Fort Worth, is the nearest airfield to the site. The surrounding area has been cordoned off for investigation, with officials urging the public to avoid the location, according to Fox News.

Residents Describe Explosion and Fire

Local residents and passersby described a terrifying scene, reporting a loud explosion followed by flames and thick smoke as the aircraft collided with multiple parked work trucks. Emergency personnel acted swiftly, containing the fire and preventing further damage, but the tragedy has left the community in mourning.

