Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Russian Duma Chair Vyacheslav Volodin met in New Delhi to discuss deepening parliamentary cooperation, trade, and strategic ties ahead of India hosting the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum this week.

Bilateral Talks on India-Russia Parliamentary Cooperation

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday held bilateral talks with the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, to discuss strengthening India-Russia friendship, parliamentary cooperation and engagement across various sectors, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said. According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Birla referred to the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia and termed the completion of 80 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries a significant milestone.

During the meeting, Birla suggested exploring the possibility of holding the next meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission between the Parliaments of India and Russia. Both sides discussed the importance of institutionalised parliamentary dialogue. The two leaders emphasised the need for regular exchanges of parliamentary delegations and promoting dialogue among young and women parliamentarians. They also discussed strengthening bilateral engagement through Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

Technology and Global Cooperation

Birla apprised the Russian delegation of efforts to make parliamentary proceedings accessible in various Indian languages through Sansad Bhashini. He highlighted the role of technology in making parliamentary functioning more accessible, efficient and people-centric, the Secretariat said. The Lok Sabha Speaker also stated that closer cooperation among the Parliaments of BRICS countries would contribute to addressing global challenges and advancing the shared priorities of developing countries.

Both sides discussed the need for international cooperation and concerted efforts to combat terrorism, with Birla appreciating Russia's support for India on the issue. Birla also appreciated Russia's support for reforms in the United Nations Security Council and India's permanent membership, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The two sides further explored avenues for enhancing cooperation in trade, science and technology, agriculture, industry and people-to-people exchanges.

12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, had arrived in New Delhi to take part in the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum. The Parliament of India will host the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum on October 26 and 27 in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, addressing a press conference at Parliament House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the conference marks a new chapter in the history of India's parliamentary diplomacy. It will bring together Presiding Officers and parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, Union Ministers, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Presiding Officers of State Legislatures, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries.

The Lok Sabha Speaker stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would grace the event and meet the leaders of the visiting delegations. He further stated that the conference would feature bilateral and multilateral interactions with the leaders of visiting delegations and parliamentary friendship groups. A meeting of the Secretaries of the delegations will be held on 25 October 2026 to finalise the Joint Statement of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum. Highlighting the central theme of the programme, he said that the Forum would deliberate on the overarching theme of "Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development".