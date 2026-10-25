Victoria's Shadow Minister Evan Mulholland engaged with the Hindu community in Craigieburn, while India and Australia continue to strengthen diplomatic and military ties through landmark projects and joint exercises like AUSTRAHIND 2026.

Political Engagement with the Hindu Community

Melbourne (Victoria) [Australia], October 25 (ANI): Victoria's Shadow Minister for Multicultural and Multifaith Affairs, Evan Mulholland, joined Hindu devotees at Kali Mata Mandir in Craigieburn, Australia, singing the devotional chant "Bum Bum Bole Baba", The Australia Today reported. On Sunday, The Australia Today said Mulholland joined devotees at the temple in a moment of cultural engagement, highlighting interaction between political representatives and Victoria's diverse religious and cultural communities.

The report noted that the moment reflected engagement between political representatives and members of the Hindu community in Victoria. The Australia Today shared the account of Mulholland's participation in the devotional singing at the temple. The Shadow Minister had also earlier shown support towards Indian culture. During the theft of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Melbourne in February, Mulholland described the incident as deeply distressing and called for those responsible to be held accountable, according to The Australia Today.

"Our multicultural communities should feel safe and respected in every suburb of this state. I stand with Victoria’s Indian community at this distressing time and urge anyone with information to assist Victoria Police in bringing those responsible to justice. The perpetrators must be held to account," Mulholland said. He also extended support to community leaders and families unsettled by the theft, describing it as an attack on shared values of respect and inclusion. "Crimes like this are an attack on all Victorians who value respect, inclusion and the strength of our diverse society," he said, adding that the Liberals and Nationals "express our sadness at this act of cultural vandalism and offer our support to the vibrant Indian-Australian community".

Strengthening India-Australia Diplomatic Ties

Earlier, Indian High Commissioner to Australia Nagesh Singh, accompanied by his wife Pagjna Singh, performed the Bhoomi Poojan (groundbreaking) ceremony for the new High Commission building in Canberra on October 20, marking a significant milestone in India's diplomatic presence in Australia. The Indian High Commission in Australia shared the development in a post on X, stating that the ceremony marked the commencement of the landmark project and a new chapter in India-Australia ties.

“The High Commissioner of India Nagesh Singh @nageshsinghIFS with Mrs Pagjna Singh performed the Bhoomi Poojan (groundbreaking) ceremony for the new High Commission building in Canberra, marking a significant milestone in India’s diplomatic presence in Australia,” the mission said. Representatives of Australian construction company FDC Construction & Fitout and project consultants GMB Architects also attended the ceremony, celebrating the commencement of the project.

Military and Strategic Cooperation

India and Australia have strengthened their ties across diplomatic, defence, trade and cultural sectors, with both countries continuing efforts to deepen their strategic partnership. On October 19, the fifth edition of the India-Australia joint military exercise AUSTRAHIND 2026 commenced at the Foreign Training Node in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Scheduled to continue until November 1, the exercise involves approximately 120 personnel each from the Indian Army and the Australian Army.

The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability and operational coordination between the two forces, with training covering joint operations in coastal and island environments, surveillance and reconnaissance, protection of vital installations, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief contingencies. An observer delegation from New Zealand is participating for the first time. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)