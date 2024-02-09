Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Terrifying chaos unfolds as Canadian tourist tries to rip open Thai plane door on runway; Legal battle ensues

    In an incident, a Canadian passenger created panic by trying to open the door of a Thai plane while still on the runway. The dramatic event unfolded as passengers and crew members grappled with the unfolding chaos. Legal action has been initiated against the individual, highlighting the severity of the situation.

    Terrifying chaos unfolds as Canadian tourist tries to rip open Thai plane door on runway; Legal battle ensues avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

    Incidents on aircraft are increasing day by day due to unusual stunts pulled off by passengers. A Canadian passenger's theatrics on a Thai Airways aircraft resulted in a chain reaction where dozens of flights got delayed for many hours. Thai Airways have issued a statement regarding the whole incident.

    The Bangkok-bound aircraft was ready to take off from the northern town of Chiang Mai on Wednesday. Dozens of International tourists were on the flight however, a Canadian passenger started panicking when the flight was ready to take off from the runway of the airport.

    The 40-year-old passenger opened the emergency door to get out of the flight. Witnesses claim that the tourist was increasingly tense and nervous. He sensed that a man in a black suit on the flight was after him to kill. While panicking he opened the emergency door exposing other passengers to accidental risk.

    Thai Police charged him on two accounts - causing harm to others in the aircraft and not following aircraft staff instructions. The police officials from the Phu Ping Ratchaniwet police station are leading the investigation on the matter. It is also being seen if the passenger used any substance before traveling or if he's mentally ill which would have caused the breakdown. 

    Watcharapon Pethsurp, who was on the flight said, “I was sitting at the back of the aircraft and I heard a strong wind and shouting from the front part. It was chaotic. The man was shouting saying a man in a black outfit was trying to kill him.”

    The whole incident led to an abruption in the flight services at the Chiang Mai Airport. Hundreds of passengers were forced to wait for hours at the airport as dozens of flights got delayed due to the episode on the runway.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 4:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan General Elections 2024 26 11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's son loses from Lahore gcw

    Pakistan General Elections 2024: 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's son loses from Lahore

    Vladimir Putin stuns world with unexpected praise for Elon Musk's brilliance, Here's why (WATCH) avv

    Vladimir Putin stuns world with unexpected praise for Elon Musk's brilliance, Here's why (WATCH)

    Skating Bizarre! Russian skater Kamila Valieva blames 'strawberry desert' made by grandfather for failed dope test osf

    Bizarre! Russian skater Kamila Valieva blames 'strawberry desert' made by grandfather for failed dope test

    Pakistan Elections 2024: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wins his seat AJR

    Pakistan Elections 2024: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wins his seat

    Pakistan elections: Both Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan's parties claim victory, spar over poll data

    Pakistan elections: Both Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan's parties claim victory, spar over poll data

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi has lunch with MPs in Parliament Canteen (PHOTOS)

    PM Modi has lunch with MPs in Parliament Canteen (PHOTOS)

    Cops suspect Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder was planned, attacker said 'won't spare him' AJR

    Cops suspect Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder was planned, attacker said 'won't spare him'

    Valentine's Day 2024: 5 romantic restaurants to visit in Delhi RKK

    Valentine's Day 2024: 5 romantic restaurants to visit in Delhi

    cricket Viral Video: One-handed six by WWE superstar Great Khali takes social media by storm (WATCH) osf

    Viral Video: One-handed six by WWE superstar Great Khali takes social media by storm (WATCH)

    Kerala: Police suspect involvement of accused's brother in PSC Exam impersonation case rkn

    Kerala: Police suspect involvement of accused's brother in PSC Exam impersonation case

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon