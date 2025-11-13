At the CEATEC digital innovation showcase, TDK celebrated its 90th anniversary by launching a new brand identity, 'In Everything Better.' CEO Noboru Saito highlighted the company's transformation and the impact of its integral, unseen technologies.

CEATEC is the showcase of digital innovation. TDK is the global electronics company and its advancing booth gathered the biggest attention of visitors. Celebrating 90 years' anniversary TDK booth exhibits various technology cultivated in long history.

TDK Unveils New "In Everything Better" Brand Identity

Noboru Saito, CEO of TDK said "As one of transformations, TDK transformed to new "Branding", "Brand Identity". TDK publish "In Everything Better" with exhibition in CEATEC. TDK products and technology are incorporated to various industrial machines like smartphone, EV and so many. TDK products are inside of most of global electronic products and make impact to social transformation by its technology and solutions.

Emphasizing Diversity in Corporate Communication

TDK explains that this situation should be shared by inside and outside. In this exhibition TDK booth including new logo, back ground and color emphasizes diversity. Diversity is important. To appeal it to company members TDK continuously make communication".

The Impact of Invisible Technology

TDK's technology and part product are invisible from surface of product but integral for product to work precisely. It is highly admired and incorporated to global consumer products.

Noboru Saito, CEO of TDK, "IPhone is one of "Everything". TMR sensor contributes to IPHONE camera keeping auto focus or prevention of camera shaking. To provide good photo to consumers TDK's TMR sensor contributes. Transformation means to make society better. To realize it TDK will be better not best. Because be best means stop of growing. Always seek better forever".

TDK declared "In Everything Better" with the new brand. TDK's development has started from ferrite technology TDK's transformation will never stop to develop better industrial fields. (ANI)