Global electronics company TDK is the new title partner for the Formula E Tokyo night race. The partnership aims to advance the transformation of mobility, leveraging TDK's 30-year history in the field to make racing faster and safer.

TDK Partners with Formula E

TDK CEO MR. Noboru Saito looks back "Since 30 years ago TDK paid attention to this field to treat heat and vibration of mobility. Also TDK shaped up technology of condenser and sensor for data gathering." This opportunity will enable us to raise the function of Formula E.

The Evolution of Electric Racing

CEO of Formula E Mr. Jeff Dodds explained the history of Formula E. "11 years ago it has launched. At that time speed and acceleration are not enough. Working time of the battery was short. Each car must install 2 batteries. Now it has progressed to mark speed 200 miles per hour by one battery. Also Formula E car performs great caring race for global environment." He emphasized.

Envisioning Future Mobility

This corroboration will make progress of electronic mobility on the aspect of faster, safer and data treatment for autonomous driving. Through this race, TDK engineers, Formula E staff and audience of the race will envisage future mobility's run.