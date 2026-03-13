The Israel Air Force launched extensive strikes on over 200 targets in Iran, hitting infrastructure in Tehran, Shiraz, and Ahvaz. The IDF also destroyed a nuclear site and eliminated senior Hezbollah commanders linked to Iran's IRGC.

Details of Strikes on Iranian 'Terror Regime'

The Israel Air Force on Friday said that it had completed waves of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian regime.The IAF said it had hit targets in Tehran, Shiraz, and Ahvaz simultaneously.

"In Tehran, Shiraz, and Ahvaz simultaneously: The Air Force completed waves of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime The Air Force, under the direction of Military Intelligence, completed several waves of strikes over the past day targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in Tehran, Shiraz, and Ahvaz simultaneously. In Shiraz in southern Iran: An underground site used by the Iranian terror regime for the production and storage of ballistic missiles intended for launch toward the State of Israel was struck. In Tehran: Sites and a central base of the air defence array in the Iranian terror regime were struck," the IAF said.

"In addition, numerous sites used for the production of various combat means, air defence systems, and components of ballistic missiles were struck.

Simultaneously, in Ahvaz in western Iran: Headquarters of various regime bodies were struck. Activity by soldiers of the Iranian terror regime was identified in the struck headquarters, and dozens of soldiers operated from them to advance and carry out terror attacks against the State of Israel and countries in the region.

The completed strikes are part of the phase of deepening the damage to the core arrays of the Iranian terror regime and its foundations," it added.

Operation 'Roar of the Lion': Over 200 Targets Hit

Earlier, the Israeli Air Force says that in the last 24 hours it has struck more than 200 targets in Western and Central Iran.

The IAF said, "Dozens of Air Force fighter jets, guided by Military Intelligence, completed extensive strike sorties over the past day in western and central Iran, during which numerous munitions were dropped on more than 200 targets of the Iranian terror regime, including ballistic missile launchers, defence systems, and production sites for means of combat."

"Since the launch of Operation "Roar of the Lion," the Air Force has completed hundreds of strike sorties targeting a variety of infrastructures of the Iranian terror regime, with the aim of reducing as much as possible the scale of fire toward the territory of the State of Israel," it added.

Nuclear Site and Hezbollah Commanders Targeted

The Israel Defence Forces also said that the 'Taleghan' compound, a site they claimed was used by the Iranian regime to advance nuclear weapons capabilities had been destroyed. The IDF said the compound was used to develop advanced explosives and conduct sensitive experiments as part of the covert 'AMAD' project in the 2000s.

On the front against Hezbollah in Lebanon, the IDF claimed that its forces had eliminated Abu Dharr Mohammadi, the operations commander in the IRGC's missile unit within Hezbollah in Beirut. According to IDF, Mohammadi was a central figure coordinating between Hezbollah and the Iranian terror regime and played a key role in rehabilitating Hezbollah's missile program following Operation Northern Arrows.

IDF also claimed to have eliminated Ali Muslim Tabaja, a senior commander of the Iranian Imam Hossein Division. The IDF said, Tabaja was a key figure who held a series of military roles both within Hezbollah and within the division. The Imam Hussein Division is a military force used by the Iranian Quds Force to strengthen the Iranian axis and to operate against the IDF and Israeli civilians.

IDF also eliminated Abu Ali Riyan, Hezbollah's 'Radwan Force' southern Lebanon unit commander. IDF claimed, Riyan was the central figure responsible for coordinating operations, recruiting operatives, and managing its weapon supply chain.

IDF said that it had also eliminated 100 plus fighters and destroyed 60 plus command and control centres of the 'Radwan Force'.

Netanyahu's Warning to Iranian Leadership

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a direct warning to Iran's new supreme leader, Ayotallah Mojtaba Khamenei, suggesting that Israel could look at targeting him just as they did his father.

Asked if Israel would go after Khamenei's son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, Netanyahu replied, "I wouldn't issue life insurance policies on any of the leaders of the terrorist organizations. This is their patron of terrorism. And I don't intend to provide an exact report here about what we are planning or what we are going to do."

Netanyahu dubbed the younger Khamenei a "puppet" of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps who "cannot show his face in public." (ANI)