TDK, a global electronic components firm with over 5,000 employees in India, reports $15.7B in annual sales. The company, known for its ferrite technology and 50% global share in smartphone batteries, is expanding its focus on emerging tech.

TDK is a global electronic components company. Its products are installed to numerous industrial and social life devices. TDK products are integral for global people.

In India TDK has 12 bases including Asia Pacific HQ and 6 factories. Number of employees is more than 5,000. Until now electronic components and energy solutions are main pillars of business. After launching Asia Pacific HQ, TDK focuses on excellent engineers and investment to emerging technology field.

From Ferrite to a Global Powerhouse

TDK launched 90 years ago to industrialize magnetic material ferrite. Previously cosset tape was familiar products all over the world. Currently annual sales amount is 15.7 billion dollars including 90 % oversea sales. Employees are more than 106 thousand including 90 % oversea employees from over 30 countries and regions.

Ubiquitous Technology in Daily Life

As an achievement of global staff, TDK catches up industrial trend to utilize technology of passive component, magnetic head, buttery, sensor and so on. Those technologies contribute to vast industrial field --- AI, data center, EV, autonomous driving, industrial robot, physical AI, iPhone, most of home electronics. Especially small battery for smart phone occupies more than 50 % global share. Half of global smart phones have TDK battery and sensor, other electronics components. Most of global people carry TDK components every day.

In the case of certain office worker of semiconductor industry, he contacts TDK technology every time and everywhere. In his resident electricity charging battery works, elevator moves smoothly, using smartphone, smart glass, smart watch, PC----- On the way to office, he meets TDK technology ex. EV car, signal, LED sign board. After arrival at the office, TDK technology appears at office electric facility, semiconductor factory’s production facility, around electric resource, communication facility, Physical AI and so on.

Core Philosophy: The 'Ferrite Tree' and 'Jazz Band'

TDK policy is Ferrite Tree concept. Tree’s root is TDK’s original magnet ferrite technology. Engineers climb up this ferrite tree and look around to find future necessity and transformation of industry. To concrete organization TDK sets 4 fields-----passive component, sensor, magnet, energy. Those divisions can cover traditional components and catch up transformation of latest fields----AI, robotics, smartphone, big data storage.

TDK has original policy of human resources to treat as a property. And they are regarded as pre-financial capital. TDK’s active organization is supported by “small group activity”. This activity started in 1965 as management of each component quality by small group staff. It is informed to top management staff. As a result, it contributes to improve product inspection. It is the “Kaizen” of TDK. Afterward “small group activity” expanded to China in 2024 and in 2025 to ASEAN and India.

CEO of TDK Noboru Saito explains its concept “TDK’s organization is not orchestra but Jazz Band.” 106 thousand Jazz players create each ferrite tree music to catch up industrial transformation. (ANI)