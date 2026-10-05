An Omani copilot allegedly joined Flydubai specifically to crash a hijacked commercial flight into Israel. Hamam Hammami attacked the captain with an axe midair, causing a massive altitude drop. He intended to destroy a target in Tel Aviv. The injured captain fought back, and passengers restrained the attacker.

Co-Pilot Allegedly Planned 9/11-Style Attack on Israel

The Omani co-pilot accused of attacking the captain of Flydubai Flight 1073 allegedly had a detailed plan to hijack the aircraft and crash it into Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, according to reports cited by Israeli Hebrew-language media. Hamam al-Hammami, who is under arrest in the United Arab Emirates, reportedly told investigators that he planned to kill Indian Captain Smit Machchhar before continuing the flight towards Tel Aviv.

According to Ynet, quoted sources said al-Hammami intended to fly normally after killing the captain so that he could obtain the required landing clearances without immediately raising suspicion. He allegedly planned to crash the aircraft into a building or another plane at Ben Gurion Airport in what was described as a 9/11-like attack.

The reports said he had also considered alternative targets. If crashing at the airport was not possible, al-Hammami allegedly planned to hit a skyscraper in Tel Aviv or one of the US military bases in Jordan.

Ynet reported that al-Hammami attacked Machchhar while the aircraft was flying over Jordan and approaching Israel. He allegedly believed waiting until the final stage of the journey would prevent others from understanding what was happening in time to stop him.

The plan was ultimately disrupted when Machchhar, despite being injured, fought back, sent distress signals and opened the cockpit door. Crew members and passengers then restrained the co-pilot, while two off-duty pilots took control and safely landed the aircraft in Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: Flydubai Vetting Row: How Omani Pilot Flagged Over Extremism Got Into Tel Aviv-Bound Cockpit

‘I Planned It Even Before I Was Accepted’: Co-Pilot’s Alleged Confession

Further details about the alleged plan have emerged from Israeli media reports. Sources cited by Channel 12 said al-Hammami had initially intended to carry out the attack in July but delayed it at the last moment because he had become friends with one of the crew members.

Reports also said he had flown to Ben Gurion Airport several times after joining Flydubai. During a June trip to Israel, he allegedly focused on gathering information and planning the attack.

According to a Channel 13 report, al-Hammami had allegedly decided to join Flydubai specifically because of its flights to Tel Aviv. He reportedly told investigators: “I looked into which airline flies to Tel Aviv. That's why I chose Flydubai. I planned it even before I was accepted.”

The reports indicate that the alleged plan therefore predated his employment with the airline.

Meanwhile, Captain Machchhar, who is receiving treatment at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, recently spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the attack. Machchhar said al-Hammami had asked to pray minutes before striking him with a crash axe.

Initially, the captain thought the aircraft itself had been hit. Recalling the repeated blows, he said: “The blows kept coming. I realised that it's not the aircraft, it's the other guy who was in the cockpit with me.”

Jet Plunged 16,000 Feet After Attack, Security Questions Emerge

An account published by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera claimed that after attacking Machchhar, al-Hammami switched off the aircraft’s engines and pushed the rudders forward. The action reportedly caused the aircraft to plunge 16,000 feet in less than a minute, with the plane almost reaching the speed of sound.

The incident has also raised questions over how al-Hammami was able to serve as a commercial airline pilot. Officials have reportedly said Oman had barred him from flying because of concerns about his extremist views.

Al-Hammami, 29, is an Omani citizen with an Omani father and Syrian mother. He had reportedly lived in Syria during the civil war and posted online messages supporting al-Qaeda.

Regional officials told the Associated Press that Emirati authorities had shared information about passengers and crew, including their nationalities. Israeli officials, however, said no red flags had been raised regarding anyone on the flight.

The Shin Bet said Israel’s Transportation Ministry was responsible for vetting passenger lists from foreign flights. Transportation Minister Miri Regev said on X that security agencies were responsible for flight security and that her ministry had not received a passenger list or warnings.

Dvir Rubenstien, head of aviation security at the Transportation Ministry, told Army Radio that the ministry relies on local security checks and lacks the tools or ability to conduct checks on every passenger on every flight.

UAE Seeks Death Penalty For Omani Co-Pilot

According to a report by Ynet, the United Arab Emirates is seeking the harshest possible punishment for Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami over the alleged cockpit attack on Flydubai Flight FZ1073, with the death penalty reportedly being considered. A senior Emirati source cited by Ynet said al-Hammami is expected to face the death penalty, while Israeli intelligence officials are reportedly in the UAE assisting with the investigation. The UAE has described the September 30 incident as an attempted terrorist attack after al-Hammami allegedly attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

Also Read: Flydubai Co-Pilot Hamam Alhamami Identified: Oman Flying Ban, Syria Links And ‘Extremist Views’ Emerge