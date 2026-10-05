Yamaha Motor aids India's 'Make in India' and 'Skill India' policies through its manufacturing institute. The company has also launched a vehicle rental business, using IoT data to understand market needs and provide precise maintenance services.

Fostering 'Make in India' and 'Skill India' The motorbike giant has developed in the vast Indian market, producing in Indian factories. A New Venture: The 'Never Selling Motorbike Business' On the other hand, Yamaha Motor launched the “Never selling motorbike business” in 2021. It means a vehicle rental business based on cooperation with platform partners. President of MOTO Business Service India Masaharu Kobayashi says, “Our service is vehicle rental and operating service. Apart from the production and sales of motorbikes, Yamaha Motor intends to develop new business focusing on local necessity. Currently, we develop in 13 states and have already got the licence for an additional six states.”Through platform partners, our vehicles are provided to users, vehicle rental companies, taxi companies, delivery businesses, employee transportation services and so on. IoT-Powered Maintenance and Data Collection After rental, those vehicles are monitored for their running situation by an IoT system. In addition, after rental, 20 staff check the vehicle situation every month. Maintenance service covers four check points, periodic maintenance service based on running distance, GPS IoT device service checking where and how the vehicle is, vehicle off-road check covering accidents or halts to work, and vehicle inspection, which is an unannounced check.The purpose of precise maintenance service is to get data that includes which car is appropriate for which kind of service and which kind of driving keeps the vehicle's value for resale. A Data-Driven Future President Masaharu Kobayashi emphasises, “The Indian mobility market is huge. So, motorbike business does not conclude by selling. The necessity of the market should be grasped by digital data.”Yamaha Motor's business policy is harmonising with local necessity through the incorporation of advancing technology. The contribution of Yamaha Motor foresees a convenient and comfortable Indian society.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) 2027 is the 75th anniversary year of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. Yamaha Motor is a global motorbike supplier adapting to each country's market. Its contribution to India has continued for a long time. In 2017, Yamaha Motor launched the Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing. It aims to realise PM Modi's policy of “Make in India” and “Skill India”. It means the penetration of Japan's style of skill development and company regulation management in the production scene. Its achievement was highly evaluated by PM Modi during the summit with Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi, “India learned KAIZEN from Japan.”The motorbike giant has developed in the vast Indian market, producing in Indian factories.On the other hand, Yamaha Motor launched the “Never selling motorbike business” in 2021. It means a vehicle rental business based on cooperation with platform partners. President of MOTO Business Service India Masaharu Kobayashi says, “Our service is vehicle rental and operating service. Apart from the production and sales of motorbikes, Yamaha Motor intends to develop new business focusing on local necessity. Currently, we develop in 13 states and have already got the licence for an additional six states.”Through platform partners, our vehicles are provided to users, vehicle rental companies, taxi companies, delivery businesses, employee transportation services and so on.After rental, those vehicles are monitored for their running situation by an IoT system. In addition, after rental, 20 staff check the vehicle situation every month. Maintenance service covers four check points, periodic maintenance service based on running distance, GPS IoT device service checking where and how the vehicle is, vehicle off-road check covering accidents or halts to work, and vehicle inspection, which is an unannounced check.The purpose of precise maintenance service is to get data that includes which car is appropriate for which kind of service and which kind of driving keeps the vehicle's value for resale.President Masaharu Kobayashi emphasises, “The Indian mobility market is huge. So, motorbike business does not conclude by selling. The necessity of the market should be grasped by digital data.”Yamaha Motor's business policy is harmonising with local necessity through the incorporation of advancing technology. The contribution of Yamaha Motor foresees a convenient and comfortable Indian society.