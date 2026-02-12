Writer Taslima Nasreen warns of an 'Islamist threat' in Bangladesh's election, fearing Jamaat-e-Islam could become the main opposition if BNP wins, a scenario she says would endanger democracy, women's rights, and minorities in the country.

As voting progressed in one of the most crucial National Elections in Bangladesh on Thursday, writer and activist Taslima Nasreen voiced serious concerns over the future political landscape, giving her overview of the threats and challenges that the country might face if the two main competitors, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islam, come to power.

In a statement, Nasreen warned against what she described as the "Islamist threat" posed by Jamaat, while cautioning that the BNP would face "very serious challenges" if either of them came to power. Nasreen expressed concern that if the BNP wins the election and forms the government, Jamaat could become the main opposition party for the first time in Bangladesh's history.

Fears of an 'Islamist Threat'

Describing Jamaat as a "fundamentalist Islamist party", she alleged that it is "anti-democracy, anti-women, anti-non-Muslim and anti-secular" in its outlook, further warning of the risk of instability in the country, claiming that elements within the party could resort to violence or extremism against an elected government. "Many people believe that the BNP will win the election and form the government. Jamaat-e-Islami would then, for the first time in Bangladesh's history, become the main opposition party. We must not forget that this is a fundamentalist Islamist party that is anti-democracy, anti-women, anti-non-Muslim, anti-secular, and hostile to communal harmony. The party includes many militant extremists and jihadis, and there is a real risk that it could resort to violence or terrorism against an elected government," her statement read.

Nasreen warned that if Jamaat were to come to power, "democracy would effectively cease to exist," claiming that such a scenario could lead to the establishment of a theocratic system, persecution of minorities and erosion of women's rights. She stated that Jamaat forming the government will turn Bangladesh into "another Afghanistan". "Theocracy would take over and sweep everything away. Minorities would face persecution and be forced to leave the country. Women would be pushed into the darkness of burqas and niqabs, and the country would risk turning into another Afghanistan," her statement read.

Challenges for a BNP-led Government

On the prospects of a BNP-led government, Nasreen said it would face "very serious challenges" and must prioritise protecting democracy, secularism, freedom of speech, women's equality and human rights. She also called for ensuring education and healthcare for all, reducing economic inequality, and guaranteeing the security of religious and ethnic minorities. "If the BNP is elected, it will face very serious challenges. At all costs, it must protect democracy, secularism, freedom of speech, women's equality, human rights, education for all, and healthcare for all. The government must work toward economic development and reduce the vast gap between the rich and the poor. The security of minorities must be ensured. If a BNP government can deliver on these issues effectively, it will gain public trust and popularity," her statement said.

Nasreen also suggested the Awami League must retain the democratic right to return to politics and contest elections.

Allegations of Electoral Malpractice

Commenting on reports from polling centres, Nasreen said that although disturbances and clashes between supporters of rival parties were reported in some areas, voting was "largely peaceful". She also alleged irregularities involving Jamaat-e-Islami activists. "It is alleged that since yesterday evening, Jamaat-e-Islami activists have cast votes themselves at some polling stations. One Jamaat leader was caught with BDT 7.4 million in cash," she said, adding that party workers were accused of buying votes and campaigning by claiming that voting for the party's scale symbol would ensure "a ticket to heaven."

However, she expressed hope that Jamaat-e-Islami would not secure victory, noting that the party had never won an election. Referring to the 1971 Liberation War, she described Jamaat leaders as collaborators of the Pakistani army and said she hoped such "extremist forces" would not succeed in the current polls. "Although Jamaat-e-Islami has benefited from the Awami League's boycott of the election, I hope that, in the end, these collaborators of the Pakistani army during the 1971 Liberation War--India-hostile and Pakistan-aligned extremist forces--will not succeed in winning the election," she added.

Election Background

The February 12 National Polls, the 13th Parliamentary Elections, come almost two years after the July Uprising in 2024, which led to the ousting of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The Constitutional Referendum, the July National Charter, is also scheduled for the same day. (ANI)