India has welcomed the successful conclusion of Nepal's General Elections and expressed its readiness to work with the newly formed government. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal congratulated PM Sushila Karki and the people of Nepal for the polls.

India Welcomes Successful Polls

India on Thursday welcomed the successful conduct of elections in Nepal and expressed its readiness to work closely with the new government to strengthen bilateral ties. In response to media queries following the conclusion of the Nepal General Election earlier today, Official Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said, "We welcome the successful conduct of elections and the exercise of their democratic mandate by the citizens of Nepal today, which has seen enthusiastic participation. We congratulate Prime Minister Sushila Karki, the Government and the people of Nepal as well as various stakeholders for successfully holding these polls, which took place against the backdrop of exceptional circumstances last year."

Jaiswal emphasised India's continued support for peace, progress, and stability in Nepal, noting that India provided logistical supplies as requested by the Government of Nepal for the smooth conduct of elections. Highlighting the importance of bilateral ties, the spokesperson added, "We look forward to working with the new Government of Nepal to further build on the robust multifaceted ties between our two countries and peoples for mutual benefit."

Nepal's Crucial General Elections 2026

Earlier today, voting for Nepal's General Elections 2026 concluded with the closing and sealing of ballot boxes at polling stations across the country. Polling officials completed the process of sealing ballot boxes at the stations following the end of voting hours at 5 pm (local time), marking the conclusion of the electoral process.

The 2026 General Elections are seen as a crucial juncture for the Himalayan nation, with high-level leaders across the political spectrum mobilising to exercise their franchise and lead their respective party campaigns. This high-stakes electoral process is taking place in a single phase across all 77 districts, with polling that began this morning scheduled from 7 am.

Voter Demographics and Candidate Field

According to a report by The Kathmandu Post, a total of 18,903,689 eligible voters are participating in the election to elect 275 members of the House of Representatives.

The 2026 polls have seen a notable demographic shift, with an increase of over 915,000 voters since 2022. Crucially, 52 per cent of the electorate is now aged between 18 and 40, reflecting a significant youth influence on the national outcome.

The election features a diverse field of 6,541 candidates competing across various systems to represent this evolving demographic. Under the first-past-the-post system, 3,406 contenders, including 1,143 independents, are vying for 165 seats. Meanwhile, for the 110 seats reserved under the proportional representation system, 63 parties have listed a total of 3,135 candidates.

To facilitate this massive exercise, the Election Commission of Nepal has established 23,112 polling centres at 10,963 polling stations nationwide.

Security and Vote Counting

The Kathmandu Post noted that a robust security framework is in place to ensure a peaceful vote, with 341,113 personnel deployed, including 149,000 temporary "election police" recruited specifically for the polls.

The commission has expressed its commitment to a swift conclusion, stating that it aims to "publish first-past-the-post results within 24 hours after counting begins".

Context: The 'Gen Z Movement' and Snap Polls

These high-stakes snap polls were necessitated by the historic "Gen Z movement" in September. The uprising resulted in the removal of the KP Sharma Oli-led coalition and the subsequent dissolution of the House of Representatives, leading to Karki's appointment as executive head on September 12.

The Election Commission, backed by the Karki-led administration, confirmed that all arrangements are finalised to return the country to an elected government after a six-month interim period. (ANI)