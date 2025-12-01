Former Indian envoy Riva Ganguly Das calls Tarique Rahman's return to Bangladesh politically significant. She says he is expected to bring stability amid violence and ideological divides and consolidate centrist forces against the rising right wing.

A 'Politically Significant' Return

Riva Ganguly Das, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, said that former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman's return to Dhaka is significant. Ganguly, while talking to ANI, said that the timing of his return is critical as Bangladesh is being torn apart by his various ideologies. She said, "I think his return is politically very significant. He has been away for a very long time, and because Begum Zia herself was not well, he has managed the party quite well. Right after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government, we saw that Tarique Zia consolidated the party's political support. And even though he was doing it online and through various new technologies, he was able to keep the party with him."

She further said that it is expected of him to consolidate various political views. "So his coming back at this stage, when there is so much violence in Bangladesh and the country is literally being torn apart between various ideological views, it is expected that he will bring back some semblance of political stability and maybe he will be able to consolidate the centrist forces which are there in Bangladesh because the main concern now is the rise of right wing and what the right wing has been up to," she said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India's Role and Bilateral Relations

Speaking to ANI from Massachusetts, US, Former Indian Ambassador Vidya Bhushan Soni noted that without India's help, Bangladesh will not be able to go further. He said, "The present mood in the ruling establishment is not terribly positive towards India. They are the ones who have encouraged people on the street to rise against India. It may be for a political purpose. Without India's help, they will not be able to go anywhere. They have so many problems, and India is the only friend that has been guiding them. We are patient. We feel that good sense will prevail among the people. It is in their interest, not just India's, to chart a course that will be positive for a friendly bilateral relationship. For them, the choice is very limited."

He added that even if Bangladesh were to look up to Pakistan, it would not be able to guide the nation much. "They can, of course, look up to Pakistan, but what can Pakistan do? Pakistan itself is in doldrums, not just politically, but economically. What can they do, except provide them, on religious grounds, with some guidance or support? But that's not going to take them forward for long," he said.

Tarique Rahman's Arrival and Address

Returning to the country after 17 years, Bangladesh Nationalist Party Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman was accorded a grand reception on 300 Feet Road in the Purbachal area of the capital. He stepped onto the reception stage at 3:52 pm on Thursday and then addressed party leaders and activists.

He began his speech with the words "Dear Bangladesh." He urged people to maintain peace and order in the country, avoid any disorder and face challenges with patience. "Our beloved motherland was achieved in 1971 through the blood sacrifice of millions of martyrs," Tarique Rahman said in his speech. (ANI)