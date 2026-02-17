BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has been sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh, marking his party's historic return to power after a 20-year absence. The new cabinet features many new faces, including Rahman himself, for the first time.

In a historic political shift, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday. The ceremony, marking the end of a two-decade hiatus from power for the BNP, saw President Mohammed Shahabuddin administer the oath of office at approximately 4:15 pm. The landmark event took place at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building, where the President and the new Prime Minister shared a symbolic handshake following the formal proceedings.

New Cabinet with Fresh Leadership

According to a report by Prothom Alo, the BNP's return to governance follows their "absolute victory in the 13th National Parliament election," a feat achieved twenty years after the party last held office from 2001 to 2006. The newly formed cabinet is notable for its significant infusion of fresh leadership. Official figures reveal that seventeen ministers and twenty-four state ministers are "new faces" who have never held such offices previously. In a historic first for his personal political career, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is also "becoming a member of the cabinet for the first time," having never held public office during his party's previous tenures.

Public Celebrations in Capital

Prothom Alo further detailed the widespread public engagement surrounding the transition. From the early afternoon, leaders and activists from various BNP wings, alongside citizens from across the country, converged on the capital. By 2:30 pm, Manik Mia Avenue was a sea of supporters and slogans as crowds gathered to "witness the swearing-in ceremony of the Council of Ministers."

Transition Follows 'Student-Public Uprising'

The shift in power follows a period of immense political upheaval. Observers note that this "new journey" begins after the 2024 "student-public uprising" led to the collapse of the previous Awami League administration. The BNP, which has highlighted being a "victim of oppression and torture" for over fifteen years, successfully contested the elections held last Thursday under an interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus. The polls have been described by the party and observers as a "festive, fair and acceptable election."

A Vision for National Unity and Stability

In his inaugural address, Prime Minister Rahman emphasised a vision of reconciliation. He delivered a "special message about overcoming differences and establishing national unity," while pledging to prioritise "political and economic stability," the "rule of law," and the "law and order situation." According to Prothom Alo, this stance has generated significant "optimism at all levels" of the Bangladeshi populace as the nation transitions to its first elected government in years.

Regional Significance Underscored

India was represented at the high-profile ceremony by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, underscoring the regional significance of the transition in Dhaka. (ANI)