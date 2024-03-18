'Stop your Army Generals...' Taliban warns Pakistan after airstrikes kill Afghan civilians (WATCH)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, represented by spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, issued a warning to Pakistan following airstrikes that resulted in civilian casualties on Afghan soil. Pakistani aircraft targeted homes in two provinces, causing fatalities and destruction.

Afghanistan has warned Pakistan after the latter carried out airstrikes on its soil in which six individuals, including three women and three children, lost their lives. Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, reported that Pakistani aircraft bombed civilian homes in the Barmal district of Paktika province and the Afghan Dubai area of the Sepera district in Khost province late last night.

As a result, six individuals, including three women and three children, lost their lives, and a house was destroyed in Paktika. Additionally, two women were killed when a house collapsed in Khost province. Mujahid clarified that the individual supposedly targeted in the incident, Abdullah Shah, is currently residing in Pakistan. He emphasized the close relationship between the tribes residing on both sides of the region, who frequently travel back and forth.

The Taliban strongly condemned these attacks, labelling them as reckless actions that violated Afghanistan's territory. Asserting their commitment to defending their sovereignty, the Taliban leadership stressed that they would not tolerate any incursions into their land.

The Taliban urged the people of Pakistan and their new government to rein in certain army generals responsible for perpetuating detrimental policies that strain the relationship between the two neighbouring Muslim nations. Furthermore, they called on Pakistan to address issues of control, incompetence, and internal problems within their own territory instead of blaming Afghanistan.

The Taliban warned that such incidents could have dire consequences beyond Pakistan's control and reiterated their stance against allowing anyone to jeopardize security using Afghan territory.