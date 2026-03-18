Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi declared that the Islamic Emirate has lost trust in Pakistan's diplomacy after a deadly airstrike on a Kabul drug rehab centre killed over 408 people, stating the attack shows Pakistan's military shuns a peaceful resolution.

'Lost Trust in Pakistan's Intentions'

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has lost trust in Pakistan's commitment to diplomacy after a deadly airstrike carried out by Pakistani forces killed hundreds of civilians at a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul, said Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Speaking at a meeting with Kabul-based ambassadors, diplomats and representatives of international organisations, FM Muttaqi said the latest strike showed that Pakistan's military establishment had no intention of pursuing a diplomatic resolution.

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"We must state clearly that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has lost trust in Pakistan's intentions regarding diplomatic solutions. It should now be evident to all countries, especially those that previously attempted mediation or those now wishing to take initiatives, that the Pakistani military apparatus shows no respect for diplomacy," Muttaqi said.

Hundreds Killed in Rehab Centre Strike

Muttaqi gave preliminary figures which indicated that more than 408 people were killed and 250 were injured after the airstrike struck a drug rehabilitation facility in Kabul late at night. Many of the victims were patients undergoing treatment and staff working at the centre when the facility was hit.

Diplomatic Efforts Undermined

Muttaqi said the attack occurred even as several countries were trying to reduce tensions between Kabul and Islamabad. "The Pakistani military regime has once again committed such an act at a time when...the People's Republic of China had initiated sincere efforts to resolve the issue," he said.

He added that Afghanistan had made its position clear to mediators. "Dialogue and negotiations are only feasible when the other side ceases hostile actions and demonstrates genuine commitment to a solution through deeds," he added.

The foreign minister argued that the attack reinforced Kabul's long-standing concerns about Pakistan's approach to negotiations. "Unfortunately, our assessment has once again proven accurate: the Pakistani military apparatus, which in reality holds Pakistan's entire decision-making process captive, shows no intention of pursuing any resolution," he said.

'Pattern of Cross-Border Aggression'

According to the Afghan government, the strike was part of a broader pattern of cross-border military activity by Pakistan in recent months. Muttaqi said Afghanistan had faced repeated violations of its airspace and territory, which Kabul believes have undermined diplomatic efforts. "Over the past four years, Pakistani forces have repeatedly violated our airspace and territory, yet they have presented no convincing proof to substantiate their claims," he said.

He also argued that Pakistan's actions were contributing to broader instability in the region. "By killing defenceless civilians, it indicates, as before, its desire to continue proxy conflict in the region and to expand instability," he said.

Warning of Broader Regional Instability

Muttaqi warned diplomats that the crisis was not limited to Afghanistan and could affect the wider region. "Today, it is not only Afghanistan that faces aggression; this is an intentional effort to undermine the security and stability of the entire region, thereby jeopardising the opportunities, regional initiatives, and major projects that have emerged," he said.

He called on neighbouring countries and international organisations to take steps to prevent further escalation. "The entire region should support the legitimate and just stance of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in countering this scheme directed against the region and not allow the Pakistani military apparatus to jeopardise the destiny of the whole area," Muttaqi said. "It is the shared responsibility of all countries in the region to act to prevent such tragic intentions of the Pakistani military establishment," he added.

Afghanistan's Stance on Relations and Defence

Despite the sharp criticism, Muttaqi said Afghanistan still wanted constructive relations with regional countries and did not seek conflict. "As a responsible government, we seek neither the violation of anyone's territory, disruption of security, nor aggression," he said.

He added that Kabul had communicated its position to several friendly nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye and China, emphasising that stability in the region remained a priority. "The position of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is to maintain positive relations with all countries, especially those in the region, because regional stability is essential for our progress," he said.

However, he said Afghanistan would defend itself if attacks continued. "Those who resort solely to the language of force, without logic, demonstrate a lack of confidence in the legitimacy of their own position," Muttaqi said.

Call for De-escalation in Wider Region

He concluded by hoping that the United States and Israel stop their attacks on Iran, saying, "We once again express the hope that the unlawful aggression by the United States and Israel against our neighbour, the Islamic Republic of Iran, will come to an end, so that the entire region may breathe in peace and the spread of instability may be prevented."

"We also hope that the Islamic Republic of Iran will avoid targeting non-involved countries in the conflict, so that our shared region may be spared from the expansion of the flames of war and the schemes that seek to prolong suffering in our region may be thwarted," he added.

'Unjustified War Lacking Evidence'

Muttaqi further stated that Pakistan's recent actions lack any evidence-based justification and reflect an unjustified war, adding that Afghans at home and abroad remain united, while the attacks point to a broader design. "With Pakistan's recent aggressions, it has become evident to everyone that the reasons they claim for carrying out these attacks have, up to this moment, not been supported by any evidence whatsoever. Secondly, it has been proven that the Muslim and courageous people of Afghanistan, whether they are inside the country or living their days and nights in migration abroad, are all united, standing firmly behind their Islamic system with one voice and one position," he said.

He also said, "Likewise, through these crimes, it has also become evident to the countries of the region and the world that what Pakistan is doing is nothing but pure oppression, brutality, and an unjustified war that lacks any logical basis or justification. It appears as though this is part of some project." (ANI)