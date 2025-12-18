Taiwan's military monitored China's new Fujian aircraft carrier as it transited the Taiwan Strait. The event is seen as part of China's military build-up, which also saw 40 aircraft and 8 vessels operating near Taiwan recently.

Fujian Carrier Transits Taiwan Strait

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported that the PLA Navy's Fujian aircraft carrier (CV-18) transited the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday. Sharing the visuals in a post on X, MND said, "The PLA Navy's Fujian aircraft carrier (CV-18) transited the Taiwan Strait yesterday. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

The PLA Navy’s Fujian aircraft carrier (CV-18) transited the Taiwan Strait yesterday. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/qe6CzQqxKf — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) December 17, 2025

As per Focus Taiwan, the new aircraft carrier Fujian, was spotted by Taiwan's Military for the first time since it was commissioned in November, as it made a transit through the Taiwan Strait. It further reported that this is China's third aircraft carrier and the first designed domestically, capable of more advanced catapult-assisted take-offs, which as per Focus Taiwan is a powerful launch system to rapidly accelerate fixed-wing planes for short-distance flight. It mentioned that the deployment of a third aircraft carrier by the PLA is an indicator of China's military build-up and campaign to intimidate Taiwan and deter intervention in maneuvers in the Western Pacific and East and South China Seas.

Heightened Military Activity Around Taiwan

This comes as Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected 40 sorties of Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Thursday.

Aircraft Cross Median Line

As per the MND, of the 40, 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. In a post on X, the MND said, "40 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 26 out of 40 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Geopolitical Tensions and Historical Context

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems. However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.

The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China. Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space. Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures.

The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness. (ANI)