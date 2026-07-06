A Taiwanese security official has warned that China's new Ethnic Unity law could be used to legitimize transnational repression against critics globally. The official cited Beijing's history of pursuing dissidents and its various methods of suppression.

China's newly enforced Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law has intensified concerns over Beijing's ability to extend its reach beyond its borders, with a Taiwanese security official warning that the legislation could legitimise wider transnational repression against critics worldwide, as reported by The Taipei Times.

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According to The Taipei Times, the law requires all Chinese citizens to safeguard national unity and states that individuals or organisations anywhere in the world could face legal consequences for actions deemed to undermine ethnic unity or encourage separatism. However, the legislation does not clearly define what constitutes such offences, prompting fears that it could be broadly interpreted to target overseas dissidents.

Beijing's Alleged Pattern of Repression

Speaking anonymously, the Taiwanese official said Beijing has already demonstrated a pattern of pursuing critics abroad, alleging that China has abducted or forcibly returned more than 10,000 dissidents from foreign countries in violation of international norms, refugee protections, and state sovereignty. The official also claimed that China may further expand its overseas enforcement through alleged "overseas police stations," which have drawn scrutiny in several countries.

Methods to Suppress Dissent

The official identified five primary methods used by Beijing to suppress dissent beyond its borders. These include applying Chinese laws to speech and political activities conducted overseas, using alleged overseas police networks to monitor and intimidate critics, and pressuring families of dissidents in China through property seizures, educational restrictions, or the disclosure of personal information, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

Another tactic involves the alleged misuse of Interpol "red notices" to pursue political opponents under criminal accusations. The official cited the case of Uyghur activist Idris Hasan, who spent more than three years in detention in Morocco following a Chinese extradition request before the notice was rejected. The official also accused Beijing of branding individuals who support, finance, or report on pro-democracy movements as extremists, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)