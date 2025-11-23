Taiwan's Ministry of Defence detected 8 Chinese sorties and 6 naval vessels on Sunday, with 6 crossing the median line. This is the second consecutive day of such activity, with 18 sorties detected on Saturday, indicating continued PLA pressure.

Chinese Military Activity Near Taiwan Continues

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence detected eight Chinese sorties, six naval vessels and an official ship around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Sunday. As per the MND, of the eight sorties, six crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. In a post on X, the MND said, "8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded." 8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/Zj5uA30bPa — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) November 23, 2025

Earlier on Saturday, Taiwan detected 18 sorties of Chinese aircraft, seven naval vessels and an official ship. Of the 18, 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. In a post on X, the MND said, "18 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 12 out of 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded." 18 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 12 out of 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/KfIfwDnkgM — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) November 22, 2025

Tensions Escalate Between China and Japan

Earlier, Taiwan's Presidential Office accused China of stoking tensions with Japan for political advantage, hours after Chinese maritime authorities announced plans for live-fire missile exercises in the Yellow Sea. China's Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation alert stating that the People's Liberation Army would carry out missile launches with live munitions in the central Yellow Sea from Tuesday through Thursday, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, China also released a travel warning, claiming Chinese nationals in Japan faced rising criminal risks, an advisory widely seen as retaliation for comments made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Tension between China and Japan has sharply escalated after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made strong remarks in parliament early this month about a possible security threat from China over Taiwan.

Beijing has now taken the matter to the United Nations, accusing Japan of making "erroneous" statements, Global Times reported. (ANI)