Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected 2 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels on Monday, with both aircraft crossing the median line. This follows similar detections of Chinese military activity over the weekend, including on Sunday and Saturday.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Monday (local time) said that two sorties of PLA aircraft and eight PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up to 6 am. In a statement, the MND said that both sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 2 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ," Taiwan's MND said in their X post. They also added that they have "monitored" the situation and "responded".

A day earlier, Taiwan recorded nine sorties made by Chinese PLA aircraft and detected nine PLAN vessels around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time). According to the MND, of the nine sorties, three crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"9 sorties of PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND said in a post on X.

Weekend Sees Heightened Activity

On Saturday, Taiwan's MND detected the presence of 26 sorties of Chinese PLA aircraft, eight naval vessels, and an official ship around its territorial waters. Of the 26 sorties, seven crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, and southwestern ADIZ.

"26 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND stated in a post on X.

UAV Enters Southwestern ADIZ

Taiwan also detected a Chinese army reconnaissance UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) entering its southwestern ADIZ on Saturday, which departed after the island nation issued radio warnings.

"At 0541 hrs (UTC+8), a PLA reconnaissance UAV was detected entering Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ and entering airspace near Dongsha (the Pratas Islands). After radio warnings, the UAV departed the area. The ROC Armed Forces are monitoring the situation and responding accordingly," the MND said in a separate post on X.

President Lai Vows to Safeguard Taiwan

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said he would continue safeguarding Taiwan and would not allow China to interfere, Focus Taiwan reported. As commander-in-chief of the armed forces, President Lai pledged to protect the country and safeguard the lives and property of all citizens. (ANI)