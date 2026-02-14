Taiwan's military reported detecting a Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels around its waters on Saturday, following the detection of 42 PLA aircraft and 11 naval vessels a day earlier, with dozens crossing the median line.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of a Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels and an official ship around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Saturday. Taiwan's military said it monitored the situation.

In a post on X, the MND said, "1 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan's MND detected 42 sorties of Chinese military aircraft and 11 naval vessels. Of the 42, 32 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "42 sorties of PLA aircraft and 11 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 32 out of 42 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Taipei Rejects Beijing's 'Reunification' Call

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has rejected Beijing's renewed call for "reunification," describing it as a reiteration of China's long-standing position aimed ultimately at Taiwan's "annihilation," Taipei Times reported.

The remarks came after Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Huning, the fourth-ranked leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), addressed Beijing's annual Taiwan Work Conference on Tuesday.

According to Xinhua news agency, Wang called on officials to advance the "great cause of national reunification" and pledged firm support for what he described as "patriotic pro-reunification forces" in Taiwan, while vowing to crack down on "separatists." Wang also stressed adherence to the "one China" principle and the so-called "1992 consensus" to combat "Taiwan independence separatist forces" and oppose what Beijing terms external interference.

US House Backs Legislation to Deter China

The United States House of Representatives has thrown its weight behind new legislation aimed at deterring China from further pressuring Taiwan. The chamber voted overwhelmingly to advance the PROTECT Taiwan Act, highlighting rare bipartisan unity on countering China, as reported by The Taipei Times.