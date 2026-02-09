Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense reported detecting seven Chinese PLAN vessels near its waters on Monday morning but no PLA aircraft. This continues a trend of Chinese military presence, following detections of vessels, aircraft, and a balloon over the weekend.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said that seven PLAN vessels were operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Monday.

An illustration of the flight path was not provided by the Ministry because no PLA aircraft were detected operating around Taiwan during this timeframe.

In a post on X, the MND said, "7 PLAN vessel operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe."

7 PLAN vessel operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe. pic.twitter.com/ytlHweJyHH — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) February 9, 2026

Weekend Activity Around Taiwan

Sunday: 7 Vessels, 1 PRC Balloon

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of seven PLAN vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time). One PRC balloon was detected during this timeframe.

In a post on X, the MND said, "7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 PRC balloon was detected during this timeframe. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

Saturday: 6 Sorties, 7 Vessels

On Saturday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of six Chinese sorties and seven naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Saturday. Of the six, five sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 6 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Friday: 8 Sorties Cross Median Line

Moreover, on Friday, the MND detected 8 sorties of PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels. Of the 8 sorties, 6 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "8 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

