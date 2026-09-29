Swiss President Guy Parmelin is likely to visit India next week for a key meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit follows his February 2026 trip for the AI Impact Summit and aims to strengthen bilateral ties in trade and investment.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin is likely to visit India next week, with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to be a key engagement. The proposed visit comes months after Parmelin travelled to New Delhi in February this year to participate in the AI Impact Summit 2026, where he held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi on February 19 on the sidelines of the summit.

High-Level Engagements to Boost Ties

During their meeting, the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Switzerland bilateral relations, including trade and investment, science and technology, innovation, skill development, cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties. He further noted that the outcomes of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 will play a crucial role in shaping the agenda for the next global gathering, which Switzerland is expected to hold in 2027. Both leaders also welcomed the deepening of economic ties and discussed the positive momentum generated by the implementation of the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), of which Switzerland is a key member.

Parmelin's February 2026 visit was his most recent visit to India. The upcoming visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, technology, innovation and emerging areas of strategic partnership. PM Modi also met Parmelin in Geneva on June 16, while he was en route to Evian, France, for his participation in the G7 Summit.

A Longstanding Diplomatic Partnership

India and Switzerland have maintained cordial and friendly ties since India gained independence, with their relationship rooted in shared democratic values and respect for the rule of law. India's policy of non-alignment and Switzerland's longstanding neutrality fostered a strong mutual understanding. The two countries formally established diplomatic relations on August 14, 1948, with the signing of the Treaty of Friendship in New Delhi, one of the first such agreements entered into by independent India. (ANI)