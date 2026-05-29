Ukrainian President Zelenskyy announced Sweden's new $2.7 billion military aid package. It includes over $2 billion for Gripen fighter jets and nearly $400 million for drone production to strengthen Ukraine's defence against Russia.

Sweden's $2.7B Aid Package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, announced that Sweden has provided military aid of USD 2.7 billion to Kyiv to strengthen its defence against Russia. Zelenskyy said more than USD 2 billion in the support package consists of the Gripen fighter jets, which he said will strengthen Ukraine's air defence. Almost USD 400 million is provided to fund Kyiv's drone production. "Today, there is a new support package from Sweden, and this support opens up a new level for us in saving the lives of our people - in protecting our cities and communities. This package, worth $2.7 billion, includes various elements to make us stronger. In particular, it includes funding for drone production - almost $400 million," Zelenskyy announced.

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"But most importantly - the Gripens. Swedish fighter jets that will definitely strengthen our air fleet and our air defence. More than $2 billion in support from this package is specifically for the aircraft. We expect to receive the first capabilities - the first Gripens - within the next ten months. For our part, we will do everything possible to make it happen. Importantly, these aircraft will come with the weapons package, which will also help protect us against Russian guided aerial bombs," he added.

Ukrainian President thanked Swedish PM for the "strong steps" as he outlined the threat Kyiv continue to face from its neighbour. "I am grateful to Sweden for its principled support for our movement toward the European Union. We are counting on the opening of the negotiating clusters very soon - everything is ready for this," he said.

Gripen Fighter Jets Details

Euro News reported that Sweden will donate 16 older models of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine to boost its air defence. In addition, Kyiv will also purchase 20 latest model Gripen fighter jets.

Zelenskyy Appeals to US for Patriot Missiles

Furthermore, Zelenskyy mentioned that he has written a letter to the US asking for anti-ballistic Patriot missiles to support its air defence. "On Tuesday, I sent a special letter on this matter to the President of the United States and the United States Congress - a detailed letter covering all aspects of what is needed and how the supply of a sufficient number of Patriots - missiles and systems - can influence the end of the war," he said.

"We hope for a response, and I am grateful to all senators and members of Congress, to all our friends in the United States who are sympathetic to my appeal," he added.

Russia Issues Warning of Strikes

This comes after Russia Defence Ministry issued a statement on Monday, warning that it plans to conduct a "series of systematic strikes" on defence industrial facilities in Kyiv. They said that the planned strikes would be launched in response to a Ukrainian drone attack last week that struck a student dorm in Starobilsk in the occupied Luhansk region.

Moscow has, meanwhile, increased its attacks on Ukraine since the Luhansk attack. Ukraine's military has denied responsibility for the strike on the student dorm, saying it had struck an elite drone command unit. (ANI)