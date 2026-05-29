German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann urged independence from fossil fuels amid the West Asia energy crisis. He called for global collaboration, particularly between India and Germany, to find alternatives and secure a safer future.

German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann called to be independent from fossil fuel as the world grapples with an energy crisis due to tensions in West Asia, disrupting the oil and gas supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Speaking to ANI, Ackermann said that the countries need to find alternatives and pushed for a global collaboration in this step to secure a safer future. "We need to become more independent from fossil fuels. We have seen crises coming up time and again, which make fuel prices rise. Countries like India, with a lot of vulnerable population, but also like Germany, suffer from it. We have to try to find ways and means to become independent from fossil fuels. If India, Europe and Germany in particular work together, I think it will be easier to do it together," he said.

Focus on India-Germany Cooperation

German Ambassador's remarks came on the sidelines of the latest edition of its Climate Talk series on "Partnering for Industrial Green Transition" held at the German Embassy in New Delhi. The discussions in the Climate Talk series focused on the strategic importance of industrial transformation at a time when countries across the world are seeking to balance climate ambitions with economic resilience, energy security and future competitiveness.

In the session, he underlined the growing significance of India-Germany cooperation in shaping sustainable industrial ecosystems and future-ready supply chains. He said, "India and Germany share a strong foundation of trust, innovation and industrial cooperation. As the global economy moves towards cleaner growth models, our partnership can help build resilient green industries and sustainable supply chains for the future."

India's Growing Role in Renewables

Later speaking with ANI, he was confident that India would emerge as a hub of innovation and renewables, praising private companies for already harnessing green energy. "India will be a hub for innovation and renewables. I have had the pleasure to see what the Adani Group is doing in the Rann of Kachchh, and I must say I'm hugely impressed by the sheer dimension of wind and solar energy. I think we have to look very carefully at what happens in India in this regard, and we can certainly benefit from it big time," he said.

The Need for Rapid Technology Adoption

Anandi Iyer, Director, Fraunhofer Representative Office India, told ANI about the climate challenge and the need for technology to drive change. "Today we are talking about a technology pace of change which is very short. In some countries, the rate of change of technology is literally 8 minutes, 5 minutes or even less. In terms of green industrial corridors, we are actually facing an uphill challenge where climate change is really threatening the world, and if we don't get technologies that move out into the market at the fastest rate, then we have a situation where we have the knowledge, but we have not converted it into a technology or a capability," she said.

"There is a real need to save the climate from further degradation. I think there is no better time than applied research to reach out to the market," she added. (ANI)

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