Outgoing Swedish Ambassador Jan Thesleff has backed India's bid for permanent UNSC membership and said Sweden expects defence cooperation with India to expand further, especially under the "Make in India" initiative.

Outgoing Swedish Ambassador to India Jan Thesleff has backed India's bid for permanent membership of a reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC), saying New Delhi has a "rightful place" in global governance, while asserting that Sweden sees defence manufacturing, innovation and strategic cooperation as key pillars of the India-Sweden partnership.

In an interview with ANI before concluding his tenure in New Delhi, Thesleff also said Sweden expects defence cooperation with India to expand further, particularly with Swedish companies establishing manufacturing facilities in the country under the "Make in India" initiative.

Expanding Defence Cooperation

Speaking on defence ties, the Ambassador said the relationship has evolved from decades of defence exports to manufacturing in India. "I think that is a relationship... not new. We've had cooperation between Swedish defence companies and India since the 1970s. What is new is that we have Swedish defence companies that actually are establishing manufacture in India," he said.

"So, 100 per cent-owned manufacture in the defence field... I think that will come even more in the coming years. Sweden is one of the few European countries that has a major defence industry of its own, so I think that cooperation will flourish between us."

Strengthening Bilateral Partnership

Describing the overall bilateral relationship, Thesleff recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks during his visit to Gothenburg. "No one has captured the relationship better than your Honourable Prime Minister. He said, 'Innovate in Sweden, manufacture with India, and serve the world.' That is exactly what we want to do," he said.

Highlighting the growing economic partnership, he noted that more than 300 Swedish companies are active in India, with over 100 operating manufacturing facilities in the country. "They hire talented Indian staff. Between 250,000 and 300,000 Indians work directly for Swedish companies. Some Swedish companies have more employees in India than anywhere else in the world," he said.

Emphasising India's growing role in global supply chains, the Ambassador added, "'Serve the world' is very important... India is becoming a hub for the world, and that's where we want to accompany India."

A Call for Global Cooperation

On ongoing geopolitical conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in West Asia, Thesleff stressed that countries committed to diplomacy and international law must work together more closely. "Those who favour a rules-based world order, those who cherish diplomacy, those who want to find solutions jointly between nations and support international institutions like the UN, should stick together more than ever," he said.

"The situation we are witnessing is a call to India, to Sweden and to all like-minded countries to join forces, because that's what the world needs."

Impact of Sweden's NATO Accession

Asked whether Sweden's accession to NATO has altered its engagement with India on security issues, Thesleff said the move has strengthened rather than complicated bilateral dialogue. "It was a very big step for us when we joined NATO... I think our dialogue with India is probably even deeper and even richer now than before," he said.

"We are today a stronger player. We think we have made our contribution to NATO even stronger and more cohesive. I also feel there is an understanding from the Indian side for the decision we took, just as we have an understanding for the positions that India takes."

Support for India's UNSC Permanent Seat

On India's long-standing demand for reforms of the United Nations and expansion of the Security Council, the Swedish envoy reiterated Stockholm's support for New Delhi's aspirations. "When we defend the rules-based world order, we must also bring the institutions in line with the world of today," he said.

"We have been very clear... India should, as part of such a reform of the institutions, get a permanent seat on the UN Security Council." Stressing that institutional reforms are necessary to reflect contemporary global realities, Thesleff added, "India today is a world player. India has a rightful place."