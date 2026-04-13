Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda, highlighting his message of shared humanity from his 'sisters and brothers of America' speech. The statue is a reminder of respect, connection, and belonging for the city.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson unveiled the statue of Swami Vivekananda and noted that his speech in the US a century ago focused on the idea of humanity being stronger than the differences between human beings. Wilson said that over a century ago, when Vivekananda addressed the audience as 'sisters and brothers', it established the idea that a shared sense of humanity binds everyone.

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Sisters and Brothers of America! Watch Greater Seattle area leadership speak at the Unveiling Ceremony of the Swami Vivekanand Monument on what his life and legacy means to them. 👇🏻@AmbVMKwatra @iccr_hq @MEAIndia @IndianEmbassyUS @IndianDiplomacy @mygovindia @airnewsalerts… pic.twitter.com/YCoREoOBso — India In Seattle (@IndiainSeattle) April 13, 2026

A Reminder of Shared Humanity

"More than a century ago, Vivekananda stood before the Parliament of the World's Religions and began to speak with 'sisters and brothers of America'. That simple phrase carried a powerful idea: that our shared humanity is stronger than the differences between us. So, this statue is more than a monument. It's a reminder of the values that we carry forward as a city--of respect, of connection, and a sense of belonging for everyone who calls Seattle home," Wilson said.

Praise for Indian Culture and Contributions

"At this moment, with the unveiling of the statue in Seattle and the gathering of so many community members here today, I just want to say thank you for opening your hearts to the Kent community and the greater Seattle community. Thank you for making us feel so welcome and helping us learn and understand what makes Indian culture so amazing. India's tradition and history as the world's artisan workshop is a place where all of the precious and treasured things of every era were created, and where thousands of years of trade over land and by sea spread Indian spices, textiles, artworks, and tools around the world," she added.

Leadership in History and Knowledge

Wilson further noted India's leadership and contributions in history.

"I want to celebrate as well India's leadership in the history of ideas, where mathematics, poetry, and music flourished for such a long period of time. I want to remind my colleagues that when we write numerals one through nine, and even zero, we're not writing something that came from Latin or from Greek; we're writing something Indian," he said.

India's Continued Global Leadership

She noted that India is a leader, leading the way in ideas, business, science, and culture.

"Today, India still leads in ideas, in business, in science, and in industry. Wherever there is culture thriving in the world, you will find Indian leaders leading the way. Thank you again for having me here to celebrate with you. I'm thankful to be able to enjoy the shared traditions that we have in celebrating one Earth, one family, and one future," he said.

Vivekananda's Universal Legacy in Seattle

Wilson said that Seattle is enriched by the ideas of Swami Vivekananda.

"We have been enriched by the people and the culture of Seattle, and we have enriched Seattle through the ideas and ideals of Swami Vivekananda. Swami Vivekananda encapsulated both East and West. He was the universal person. He was ancient and yet modern. He was scientific and yet steeped in the lore of the Vedas," she said.

A Historic First

In yet another historic first, the City of Seattle has become the first city government in the United States to host a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Westlake Square Park in the centre of downtown Seattle. (ANI)