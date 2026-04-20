South Korean President Lee Jae-myung stated that the upcoming summit with PM Modi could be a "turning point" for bilateral ties, emphasizing India's evolving role from a consumer market to a key driver of global production and supply chains.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, during a meeting with the Korean community, stated that the upcoming summit could represent a significant milestone for bilateral ties. The President noted that the "summit could mark a turning point, elevating Korea-India relations to an entirely new level." His remarks come at a time of deepening economic and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

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Highlighting India's evolving role in the international arena, President Lee emphasised that "India is no longer just a consumer market, but has emerged as a key country driving global production and supply chains." This visit underscores Seoul's commitment to strengthening partnerships in South Asia as India continues to position itself as a central hub for global manufacturing and logistical networks.

High-Profile Diplomatic Engagements

President Lee arrived in the national capital on Sunday for a three-day state visit, marking the first time a South Korean leader has visited India in more than eight years. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit represents an "important milestone" in furthering the "India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership." President Lee, who assumed office in June 2025, began his official engagements by holding a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. This diplomatic interaction preceded a ceremonial reception scheduled at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, after which the President will visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Summit to Deepen Strategic and Economic Ties

The focal point of the state visit remains the bilateral summit between President Lee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House. These high-level discussions are anticipated to centre on broadening cooperation in critical sectors such as semiconductors, defence manufacturing, and green energy. Beyond strategic security, the two leaders are also expected to discuss trade relations, specifically regarding the "Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)." Following the summit, both sides are slated to issue a joint press statement to outline the future trajectory of the relationship.

Reflecting the economic weight of the visit, President Lee is also set to participate in a business forum at Bharat Mandapam and will later call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Foundation of Special Strategic Partnership

The foundation for these talks rests on a decade of cooperation, as the relationship between New Delhi and Seoul was upgraded to a "Special Strategic Partnership" in 2015. Since that elevation, bilateral cooperation has expanded significantly across various domains, including infrastructure, technology, and manufacturing. (ANI)