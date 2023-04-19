Sudan fighting: India coordinating with US, UK, UAE and Saudi Arabia for Indians' safety

According to government sources, the quartet of nations comprising the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have a vital role and are being engaged with accordingly.

To ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in Sudan, which has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last six days, India is coordinating closely with various countries.

The fighting in Sudan has reportedly left around 100 people dead. According to government sources, the quartet of nations comprising the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have a vital role and are being engaged with accordingly.

Sources further said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reached out to counterparts in the UAE and Saudi Arabia following which both nations have assured ground support.

Besides, the Indian Ambassador in Washington DC, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and High Commissioner in London Vikram Doraiswami are in touch with their respective host governments.

Government sources said that assistance is also being sought from the United Nations, which has a substantial presence in Sudan.

Meanwhile, dedicated control rooms have been in New Delhi. "We are in continuous touch with our Embassy in Khartoum and are getting regular reports of the status of the Indian community. The Embassy in turn is in touch with the community and individuals through multiple methods, including WhatsApp groups," sources said.

On Tuesday, the External Affairs Ministry had set up helpline numbers to provide information and assistance in view of the current situation in Sudan. They are 1800118797, +91-11-23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905, +91 9968291988.

"Situation on the street is very tense and movement is very risky at this stage. Our priority is the safety of movement and well-being of individuals wherever they are located. While both the Ministry and the Embassy are continuously monitoring the situation, concerns of safety and security constrain us from putting out specific details," they added.

To note, there are around 4000 Indians in Sudan, including 1,200 who have settled down in the country decades ago. Sudan's military captured power in a coup in October 2021 and it has been running the country through a sovereign council since then. There has been a dispute between the Army and the para-military over a proposed timeline for handing over power to a civilian government.