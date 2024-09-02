Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stranded NASA astronaut hears 'strange noise' from Boeing Starliner, chilling audio surfaces (LISTEN)

    NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, aboard the International Space Station, reported a "strange noise" from the Boeing Starliner spacecraft to Mission Control in Houston on Saturday. This report comes just before the Starliner is set to return to Earth without crew.
     

    NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, currently on the International Space Station, reported a "strange noise" from the Boeing Starliner spacecraft to Mission Control at Johnson Space Center in Houston on Saturday. This report comes just days before the Starliner is scheduled to depart the station and return to Earth uncrewed. Fox News reported that the recording revealed a rhythmic, pulsating noise occurring at regular intervals.

    Wilmore agreed to replay the sound for Mission Control to help identify its origin. He confirmed that the noise was emanating from the internal speaker of the Starliner.

    Meteorologist Rob Dale from Michigan initially captured and shared a recording of a strange sound, which was later reported by Ars Technica. The recording features astronaut Wilmore holding his phone up to the speakers, allowing Mission Control to hear the unusual noise. The audio reveals a consistent, pulsating sound emanating from Wilmore's phone, with a regular beat.

    As the veteran astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) still have a significant journey ahead before returning to Earth, they are reportedly experiencing a 'pulsing noise, similar to a sonar ping,' according to a recording initially shared by meteorologist Rob Dale.

    "Butch, that one came through," Mission control responds to the noise provided by Wilmore. "It was kind of like a pulsating noise, almost like a sonar ping,” they added.

    Although Mission Control has not yet responded to media queries, they can be heard in the recording reassuring the astronauts that the strange sound will be thoroughly investigated and the results will be shared with them. Wilmore confirms that the source of the noise is the speaker within the Starliner spacecraft.

    According to Ars Technica, it's not uncommon for astronauts to encounter unusual sounds in space, and the sonar-like noises heard this weekend are likely nothing out of the ordinary. Wilmore's calm demeanor suggests he wasn't overly concerned about the strange sound, indicating it may be a routine occurrence in space travel.

