Amid the US-Iran conflict, President Trump called the Strait of Hormuz the “Strait of Trump,” later claiming the remark was intentional. This comment adds controversy as Iran has restricted access to the vital waterway, a chokepoint for 20% of global oil supplies.

US President Donald Trump has once again stirred global headlines with a striking remark on the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, referring to it as the “Strait of Trump” before quickly correcting himself. The comment, made during a speech amid the ongoing Iran war, has gone viral and added a layer of controversy to an already volatile geopolitical situation.

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At one point, Trump quipped, “Strait of Trump, I mean Hormuz,” drawing laughter but also sharp reactions given the sensitivity of the region. He later insisted the comment was intentional, saying, “There’s no accidents with me,” suggesting it was a deliberate attempt at messaging rather than a slip of the tongue.

The remark comes at a time when the Strait of Hormuz remains a focal point in the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran. The narrow waterway is one of the world’s most crucial oil transit chokepoints, handling roughly 20% of global oil supply. Disruptions in this region have already rattled global markets and raised fears of prolonged energy instability.

Trump has been pushing aggressively for the reopening and control of the strait, even hinting at greater US involvement. In recent statements, he suggested that the US and its allies could “jointly control Hormuz,” underlining the strategic importance Washington places on securing maritime routes.

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The backdrop to these comments is a widening conflict that began in late February, when US and Israeli strikes targeted Iranian assets, triggering retaliation from Tehran. Since then, Iran has restricted access to the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting shipping and causing a sharp decline in tanker traffic.

Trump has also claimed progress in negotiations, noting that Iran recently allowed several oil tankers to pass through the strait as a “present” to the United States, signalling potential diplomatic openings despite ongoing hostilities.

However, the situation remains tense. Military threats, economic uncertainty, and political rhetoric continue to dominate the crisis, with global powers closely monitoring developments. Trump’s provocative statements — including the suggestion of renaming the strait — have only intensified international attention on the region.

As the conflict unfolds, the Strait of Hormuz remains both a strategic battleground and a symbol of global energy security. Trump’s “Strait of Trump” remark, whether intended as humour or strategy, underscores how rhetoric and geopolitics are increasingly intertwined in shaping the narrative of this high-stakes standoff.

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