German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann voiced concern over Strait of Hormuz attacks, urging diplomacy. He stressed the need for India and Germany to boost cooperation on energy security and renewables to reduce dependence on foreign fossil fuels.

Expressing concern over the recent attacks on commercial vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz and the subsequent exchange of fire between the US and Iran, German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann on Thursday called for "a quick return to the status quo" of the strategic waterway for it to be remaining open, saying that Berlin hopes diplomacy prevails as the crisis highlights the urgent need for India and Germany to strengthen cooperation on energy security.

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"We are as concerned as you are. We hope for diplomacy and for a quick return to the status quo where the Strait of Hormuz is open," Ackermann told ANI. He said the developments in the Gulf have reinforced the importance of reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels and ensuring long-term energy security.

"In this circumstance, it is more important than ever that we look at energy security. What happens in the Gulf now shows us that India and Germany, countries with little natural resources, must look into how you get your energy back home so that you are independent from foreign fossil fuels and other fuels. That is what we have to sit down with India and debate," he said.

Green Partnership and Energy Transition

Highlighting clean energy as a major pillar of India-Germany ties, Ackermann said the two countries are working closely under the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) to accelerate the transition towards renewable energy. "We are working in this Green Sustainable Development Partnership on so many levels with our Indian friends and counterparts on changing energy mixes towards more renewables and exploring opportunities for renewables, like biogas, for example. There are so many things that we are tackling together," he said.

The German envoy said the partnership extends beyond governments, with businesses in both countries playing a crucial role in driving the green transition. "What gives me even more confidence for the future is that it's not only government-to-government; it's also private sector-to-private sector. Renewable energies are a business case, and India, like no other country, has understood that. Your private sector and your renewable sector are top-notch. We are looking up to them and trying to learn from them," he added.

Ackermann also underscored the critical role of women in advancing the clean energy transition and called for greater collaboration to enhance their participation. "You cannot overestimate the role women play in the energy transition. Women play an enormously important role in that, and therefore Germany and India should sit together in the framework of the GSDP, the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership, to look out for possibilities to involve women more in this very important endeavour," he said.

India-EU Free Trade Agreement

On the signing of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Ackermann expressed confidence that both sides could conclude negotiations within the ambitious timeline. "We have a very ambitious agenda ahead of us. We want to sign it by the end of this year, and it should be implemented by the end of the Indian fiscal year, which is basically the end of March next year. It's ambitious, and it's not a guarantee that it will happen, but I'm very confident that it will happen," he said.

He said Germany would continue to strongly support the agreement, describing it as a major boost for businesses in both countries. "Germany will push for that agenda. For German business in India and also Indian business in Germany, that will be a huge game-changer for the better," he said.

'Four Wonderful Years in a Wonderful Country'

Reflecting on the conclusion of his diplomatic tenure in India later this month, Ackermann said his four years in the country would remain among the most cherished moments of his career. "This becomes a little emotional. I'm in the last weeks of my tenure here, and I will move by the end of this month. I will only say that I had four wonderful years in a wonderful country, which will always be very close to my heart," he said. (ANI)