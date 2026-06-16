UK PM Keir Starmer and EU Council President Antonio Costa have set July 22 for the second UK-EU Summit in Brussels. The meeting aims to rebuild ties post-Brexit, with both leaders highlighting cooperation for security, prosperity, and the economy.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Council President Antonio Costa on Tuesday (local time) agreed to hold the second UK-EU Summit in Brussels on July 22, marking another step in the UK Labour Party's efforts to rebuild ties with the European Union (EU) nearly a decade after Brexit.

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After the bilateral meeting with Costa on the sidelines of G7, in a post on X, Starmer announced the date of the summit, "Today I've agreed with @eucopresident that we will hold the second UK-EU summit on 22 July." Today I've agreed with @eucopresident that we will hold the second UK-EU summit on 22 July. My Labour Government is delivering on our promise to reset our relationship and put Britain at the heart of Europe. Together we will tackle the cost of living, boost jobs and create… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 16, 2026

He said, "My Labour Government is delivering on our promise to reset our relationship and put Britain at the heart of Europe. Together we will tackle the cost of living, boost jobs and create opportunities for young people."

In a post on X, European Council President Antonio Costa echoed the importance of closer cooperation between the two sides and said, "Good discussion with Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer." Good discussion with Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer. Close EU–UK cooperation is essential for our shared European security, resilience, and prosperity. We are working closely together to make our upcoming second Summit in Brussels on 22 July a success. pic.twitter.com/tcbgxpTfqS — António Costa (@eucopresident) June 16, 2026

He said, "Close EU-UK cooperation is essential for our shared European security, resilience, and prosperity. We are working closely together to make our upcoming second Summit in Brussels on 22 July a success."

Summit Date Finalised Amid Visa Scheme Discussions

According to Politico, earlier, London and Brussels had wanted to hold the get-together on July 13. But the summit date was finalised after uncertainty over whether some EU member countries would oppose a proposed youth experience scheme that could allow British applicants easier access to visas.

Renewed Debate on Britain Rejoining EU

The meeting is expected to be a key moment in the ongoing reset of UK-EU relations as Starmer seeks closer cooperation with Brussels while maintaining that Britain will not rejoin the bloc.

According to Euronews, the debate over Britain's future relationship with the EU resurfaced following remarks by Treasury minister Lord Spencer Livermore, who described eventual British re-entry into the European Union as "an inevitability."

Speaking in the House of Lords on June 1, Livermore said, "Should we in due course reenter the European Union, well of course, my personal view is that that is an inevitability."

He added, "Of course, the UK will at one point reenter the European Union."

He further said, "In the meantime, we are doing the European reset, and that is incredibly important in helping growth in our economy."

As per Euronews, Starmer's push to strengthen ties with Europe has drawn criticism from opponents who argue that the government is seeking to gradually reverse elements of Brexit, the 2016 referendum decision that saw Britain leave the EU after a campaign focused on immigration, sovereignty and economic policy. (ANI)