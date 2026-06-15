Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s Stanford commencement speech faced a student walkout. Over 100 graduates protested Google's Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion contract with the Israeli government, chanting in support of Palestine amid the Gaza conflict.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai faced an unexpected protest during Stanford University’s 2026 commencement ceremony when a group of students staged a walkout moments after he took the stage to deliver the keynote address. The demonstration drew attention to growing campus activism surrounding Google's business ties and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to reports, more than 100 students left their seats at Stanford Stadium while chanting, “Free, free Palestine,” in a coordinated protest organized by student activists. The demonstration had reportedly been planned weeks in advance by student groups opposed to Google's involvement in Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion cloud computing and artificial intelligence contract awarded jointly to Google and Amazon by the Israeli government. Protesters argued that the project supports Israeli government operations amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Check the viral video here:

Scroll to load tweet…

Despite the disruption, Pichai continued with his commencement address and chose not to directly address the protest. Instead, he focused his remarks on resilience, perspective and optimism. Speaking to graduates, he said, “Choose optimism.” He added, “We don’t get to choose the world we graduate into, but we do get to choose how we frame our circumstances.”

Also Read: PM Modi, Macron's 'Nice!' selfie highlights camaraderie at G7 Summit

Interestingly, Pichai avoided discussing artificial intelligence, a topic that has become increasingly controversial at university graduations. Recent commencement speakers from the technology sector have faced criticism and boos when addressing AI and its potential impact on jobs and society. Rather than focusing on emerging technologies, Pichai reflected on his own journey from India to Stanford University, where he earned a master's degree in Materials Science and Engineering in 1995. He also shared personal anecdotes about his time as a student and the career decisions that shaped his path.

Reports suggest that around 100 to 200 students participated in the walkout, while others remained in the stadium holding banners, waving Palestinian flags and blowing whistles during portions of the ceremony. The protest highlighted the continuing debate over the role of major technology companies in global conflicts and the ethical responsibilities of corporate leaders.

After the ceremony, Pichai declined to comment on the demonstration. When approached by a journalist and asked whether he had any reaction to the protesters, he walked away without responding.

Check the viral video here:

Scroll to load tweet…

The incident underscores how commencement ceremonies at major universities are increasingly becoming platforms for student activism, with graduates using high-profile events to spotlight political and social causes.

Also Read: 'We're Being Scammed': US Woman Shocked After Rs 95,000 Medicine Costs Just Rs 2,300 In India (WATCH)