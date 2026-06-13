Spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visited Baku, addressing a public event on mental wellness and inner peace. He inaugurated Art of Living and Sri Sri Wellbeing Centres, aiming to make Azerbaijan one of the happiest places in the world.

Renowned spiritual leader, humanitarian, and founder of The Art of Living Foundation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, visited Baku and addressed a large gathering during a special public event held in the city. The event brought together government officials, representatives of various organisations, and members of the public interested in spirituality, personal well-being, and inner peace.

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During his address, Gurudev spoke about the importance of mental wellness, human values, harmony, and fostering peace through dialogue and mutual understanding, according to the release.

Promoting Holistic Health in Baku

Speaking at the event, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasised the transformative power of inner peace and collective well-being. He also welcomed the inauguration of the Art of Living Centre and Sri Sri Wellbeing Centre in Baku, which will offer yoga, Ayurveda, osteopathy, and meditation programs to support holistic health and wellness.

"We now have an Ayurveda wellness clinic in Azerbaijan, and I want to see everybody smile and be happy. Azerbaijan is a beautiful country, and together we can make it one of the happiest places in the world," Gurudev said.

A Message of Collective Peace

He emphasised the role of collective responsibility and inner peace in creating harmony in society. "Each one of you has an important role to play. If people meditate every day, peace will spread not only in this country but throughout the world," he noted.

India-Azerbaijan Civilizational Links

During the event, Ambassador Abhay Kumar presented his book Nalanda: How it Changed the World, to Gurudev. Referring to the book, Gurudev also spoke about the historic legacy of Nalanda University. "Nalanda was the first university in the world," he remarked.

Ambassador Highlights Historical Ties

Ambassador Abhay Kumar welcomed Gurudev's visit to Baku and highlighted the centuries-old civilizational links between India and Azerbaijan. "I thank Gurudev for coming and gracing this beautiful land of Azerbaijan. The name Azerbaijan is believed to have originated from 'Azer Bhagavan'. During the Sasanian period, Baku was known as Baghavan. It was also referred to as the 'Western Kashi', and many people from Multan came here for cremation rituals," Ambassador Kumar said.

"Your presence here on this sacred land is truly auspicious, and I hope it will bring new positive vibes, energy, and celebration to all of you and to all of us," he added.

An Enthusiastic Response

Participants had the opportunity to interact with Gurudev and hear his insights on achieving a stress-free and violence-free society. The event received an enthusiastic response from attendees and served as a platform for promoting well-being, harmony, and mutual understanding.

"When people come together in the spirit of learning, service, and mutual respect, they create positive vibrations that benefit not only individuals but society as a whole," Gurudev noted. (ANI)