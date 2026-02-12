A JVP delegation from Sri Lanka, led by Tilvin Silva, met Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss tourism. They also visited ISRO and Vizhinjam Port. The delegation later met Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to bolster bilateral cooperation.

Sri Lankan Delegation Explores Ties in Kerala

Sri Lanka's Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) General Secretary Tilvin Silva and his delegation met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday to discuss measures to boost tourism and strengthen cultural ties. The Sri Lankan delegation also visited ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and Vizhinjam Port, where they gained exposure to India's advancements in science and technology and the blue economy.

In an official X post of 'India in Sri Lanka', the High Commission said, "JVP General Secretary Mr. Tilvin Silva and the delegation met Hon'ble Chief Minister of Kerala Shri Pinarayi Vijayan @pinarayivijayan. Discussions were focused on boosting tourism and cultural connect." It added, "The delegation also visited @isro Vikram Sarabhai Space Center and @PortOfVizhinjam, gaining exposure to India's advancements in Science & Tech and blue economy."

Talks in Gujarat to Bolster Bilateral Relations

Earlier, on Monday, Sri Lanka's Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) General Secretary Tilvin Silva and his delegation paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar. Welcoming the delegation to Gujarat CM expressed confidence that India-Sri Lanka relations have strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that the meeting would be productive in renewing momentum for the long-standing historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

Boosting Tourism and Industrial Cooperation

He emphasised that Gujarat, a policy-driven state, offers a range of sector-specific policies that Sri Lanka could benefit from. He also advocated mutual coordination between the State Government and Sri Lanka in areas of shared interest. According to an official release, the meeting discussed strategies to encourage more people from Gujarat to visit Sri Lanka for tourism.

General Secretary of JVP was deeply touched during his first visit to India and Gujarat, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and shared his admiration for Gujarat's remarkable progress. He thanked the Central and State Governments for Gujarat's contribution to the exhibition in Colombo, Sri Lanka, which featured the sacred relics of Lord Buddha.

Tilvin Silva also expressed appreciation for India's consistent support to Sri Lanka during times of need, including assistance in infrastructure development. He expressed keen enthusiasm for an industrial partnership between Gujarat and Sri Lanka. Recalling his visit to Amul, he conveyed a strong interest in learning from Gujarat's expertise, knowledge-sharing practices, and technical know-how across sectors, including the cooperative sector.

The Chief Minister invited Sri Lanka to participate as a partner country in the upcoming Vibrant Summit 2027. He also shared detailed insights into the successful organisation of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), which, under the Prime Minister's guidance, showcases Gujarat's industrial strengths on the global stage.

Chief Secretary MK Das, Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department Mamta Verma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, Industries Commissioner Swaroop P, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey, Secretary Ajay Kumar, and other senior officials joined the Chief Minister for the meeting. (ANI)