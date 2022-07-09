Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe willing to resign; make way for all-party government

    Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday said he is willing to resign and make way for an all-party government to take over in the country.

    Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe willing to resign; make way for all-party government snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Colombo, First Published Jul 9, 2022, 6:29 PM IST

    Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday said he is willing to resign and make way for an all-party government to take over in the country. 

    The Prime Minister's Media Division said that the Prime Minister would resign after an all-party government is established and the majority is secured in Parliament. His office said that Wickremesinghe will continue as Prime Minister until then. 

    Also read: Sri Lanka: Hundreds storm Rajapaksa's official resident; President 'flees' in navy ship

    Wickremesinghe told party leaders he was taking the decision to step down because island-wide fuel distribution is due to recommence this week, the World Food Programme Director is due to visit the country this week, and the debt sustainability report for the IMF is due to be finalised shortly. 

    To ensure the safety of the citizens, the prime minister said he is agreeable to this recommendation by the Opposition party leaders.

    Meanwhile, embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's whereabouts remain unknown after he was moved out of his residence on Friday ahead of Saturday's protests, during which thousands of angry anti-government protesters stormed into his official residence in Colombo. 

    Rajapaksa, facing calls for resignation since March, has been using the President's House as his residence and office since protesters came to occupy the entrance to his office in early April. 

    At least 30 people, including two policemen, were injured in clashes between security personnel and protesters some of them holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets - who had gathered in large numbers in the Fort area, demanding President Rajapaksa's resignation. 

    Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, crippled by an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has left it struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, and other essentials. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2022, 7:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sri Lanka: Hundreds of protesters break into President Rajapaksa's official residence snt

    Sri Lanka: Hundreds storm Rajapaksa's official resident; President 'flees' in navy ship

    Day after Shinzo Abe's assassination, man arrested for threatening Singapore PM Lee snt

    Day after Shinzo Abe's assassination, man arrested for threatening Singapore PM Lee on social media

    Shinzo Abe shooter initially planned to attack religious group leader: Police snt

    Shinzo Abe shooter initially planned to attack religious group leader: Police

    PM Modi's emotional tribute: I will miss you dearly, Shinzo Abe San

    PM Modi's emotional tribute: I will miss you dearly, Abe San

    Shinzo Abe passes away Shooter shot twice was dissatisfied with leader gcw

    Shinzo Abe passes away: Shooter shot twice, was 'dissatisfied' with leader

    Recent Stories

    IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: England opts to bowl; Virat Kohli returns for India-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: England opts to bowl; Virat Kohli returns for India

    IAS officer shares class 10th mark sheet image; netizens inspired - adt

    IAS officer shares class 10th mark sheet image; netizens inspired

    Can housewives be lent? west bengal cm Mamata Banerjee faces flak for sexist remark snt

    'Can housewives be lent?': Mamata Banerjee faces flak for sexist remark

    Aamir Khan Naga Chaitanya Kareena Kapoor Khan Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release details drb

    Laal Singh Chaddha will also make its way to OTT; here’s when it’ll be streamed online

    CUET PG 2022: Registration deadline ends on July 10; know details, how to apply - adt

    CUET PG 2022: Registration deadline ends on July 10; know details, how to apply

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon