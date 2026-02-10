Sri Lanka's High Commission in New Delhi marked its 78th Independence Day, celebrating the robust India-Sri Lanka partnership. The event highlighted India's key support, including a USD 450 million reconstruction package after Cyclone Ditwah.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi commemorated Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day with a series of events underscoring the depth and resilience of the India-Sri Lanka partnership, including India's support following Cyclone Ditwah and a USD 450 million reconstruction package following the natural calamity, highlighting India's role as a trusted partner.

Independence Day Ceremonies

The commemoration featured solemn religious observances, a ceremonial flag-hoisting, and a National Day Reception. According to a release from the High Commission, the day, observed on February 4, began with an alms-giving ceremony for members of the Maha Sangha at the Residence of the High Commissioner, invoking blessings for Sri Lanka's leaders and people, as well as peace and prosperity. This was followed by the official flag-hoisting ceremony, attended by members of the Sri Lankan community, religious dignitaries, and invited guests. The Sri Lankan National Anthem was rendered in both Sinhala and Tamil, symbolising the country's pluralistic identity.

Messages from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath were read during the ceremony. In her remarks, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Mahishini Colonne highlighted Colombo's resilience in the face of challenges and the steady expansion of cooperation with India across multiple sectors. She acknowledged India's swift assistance following Cyclone Ditwah and the announcement of a USD 450 million reconstruction package, reaffirming India's role as a reliable and steadfast partner, the release stated.

National Day Reception

Later in the evening, the National Day Reception was held at the Residence of the High Commissioner, drawing more than 700 distinguished guests, including senior officials of the Government of India, members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders, academics, media representatives, and friends of Sri Lanka. Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, attended the event as the Chief Guest.

India's 'Neighbourhood First' Commitment

Addressing the gathering, the Minister reiterated India's unwavering commitment to Sri Lanka's prosperity and stability under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and MAHASAGAR vision and noted that bilateral relations are on an upward trajectory, marked by renewed political engagement, growing trade and investment, expanding development cooperation, and deepening mutual trust.

Strengthening People-to-People and Cultural Ties

Highlighting India's development partnership, the Minister said India's overall assistance to Sri Lanka has exceeded USD 7.5 billion, including significant grant support, and spans key sectors such as housing, transport, renewable energy, healthcare, agriculture, railways, and digital transformation. The Minister also emphasised the importance of people-to-people ties, noting that India remained Sri Lanka's largest source of tourists in 2025, while educational, cultural, and religious exchanges continue to strengthen bilateral ties.

The reception showcased Sri Lanka's cultural richness, with guests enjoying a curated selection of Sri Lankan cuisine prepared by visiting chefs from Hotel Cinnamon Grand Colombo.

The commemorative events in New Delhi reflected not only Sri Lanka's national journey but also the strong, forward-looking momentum of the India-Sri Lanka partnership, anchored in shared history and orientated firmly toward the future. (ANI)