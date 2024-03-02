Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Speculations surround Kate Middleton's absence as Princess stays away from public events for 2 months

    Amidst a shroud of mystery, the absence of Kate Middleton from public events for the past two months has ignited a flurry of speculations and conspiracy theories, leaving royal watchers and the public intrigued and eager for answers.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

    Kate Middleton also known as Catherine has been away from the limelight for the past two months. The Princess of Wales was last seen during a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk and since has been absent from public events which is unusual for a Royal Family member.

    On 17th January, the Kensington Palace shared a statement disclosing that the Princess was admitted to a London clinic undergoing an abdominal surgery. An hour later, the busy Kensington Palace revealed that King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. He was about to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.

    Both the senior Royal members vanished from the public aspect of life. Prince William as well was out for a significant time until he returned to attending public events in February. King Charles who was undergoing a rigorous treatment schedule started some official business. He was photographed on Wednesday leaving the palace.

    The King has reportedly met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak which portrays the resumption of Royal services. However, despite all of this, Kate Middleton has been absent from prominent events. King Charles who has a life-threatening disease has resumed business but the Princess of Wales is still nowhere to be seen which has raised eyebrows of people over the gravity of her health problem.

    Conspiracy theories were further given air after Prince William pulled out of a memorial service of his godfather King Constantine who died in January 2023. The 11th-hour pull-out from the memorial service was unusual for Kate’s husband. The Kensington Palace replied to the incident suggesting that Prince William had taken leave over a personal matter.

    Amidst all this, a Spanish journalist made wild claims that the Princess of Wales’ health significantly deteriorated after the surgery and that drastic actions were taken to save her life. She also suggested that according to her source in the Royal Family, Kate Middleton was put into a coma to save her life which is why the Princess has been absent for the past two months. The revelations were denied by the Kensington Palace who called them “total nonsense”.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 4:37 PM IST
