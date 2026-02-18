Spanish President Pedro Sanchez arrived in New Delhi for the AI Impact Summit 2026. Received by MoS Jayant Singh, the visit aims to boost India-Spain ties during their Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and AI, as per the MEA.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X wrote, "Welcome, President of Spain, Mr. Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon @sanchezcastejon for the India-AI Impact Summit. Warmly received by Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship @jayantrld. The visit of President Sanchez will add further impetus to the ongoing celebrations of India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and AI."

India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, it started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026.

The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, aims to reflect on the transformative potential of, AI aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and global principle of AI for Humanity.

The Summit will have participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, about 45 Ministers. The AI summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

Guiding Principles of the Summit

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.

India-Spain Bilateral Relations

Relations between India and Spain have been cordial since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1956. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid an official bilateral visit to Spain on 30-31 May 2017.

Recent High-Level Engagements

The Prime Ministers of India and Spain met on the sidelines of G20 Summits in 2018 and 2021 and they spoke on telephone on 15th February 2023, in which they expressed confidence in the growing relations between the two countries.

EAM met FM Jose Manuel Albares in New York on the sidelines of UNGA in September 2024 and September 2022. FM Albares had paid a bilateral visit to India in June 2022. FM Albares had also visited India twice in 2023 to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet in March 2023 and the G20 Summit in September 2023. The Third Vice President and Minister of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge,Teresa Ribera, visited India from 7th - 9th February 2024.(ANI)