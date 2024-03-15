Southern California town council member resigns amid controversial video of urinating on LGBTQ nightclub door

Chris Kilpatrick, a Southern California town council member, resigned amid controversy after a video surfaced allegedly showing him urinating on an LGBT nightclub door and getting into a physical altercation with the club's manager early Sunday morning, prompting a public outcry and discussions about accountability in safe spaces.

A Southern California town council member, Chris Kilpatrick, has resigned following a public outcry over a video that surfaced online, depicting him allegedly urinating on the door of an LGBT nightclub in Los Angeles and engaging in a physical altercation with the club's manager.

The incident, captured in a video shared by Precinct, a popular downtown LA nightspot, shows two men urinating on the club's employee entrance early Sunday morning. They are then seen leaving the establishment with full cocktail glasses.

In response to the video, Precinct emphasized its role as a safe space for the LGBT community and condemned the actions of the men involved. The club stated, "Precinct is a safe space for all; let's have a good time."

Kilpatrick's lawyer argued that Kilpatrick and his companion were acting in self-defense after being "aggressively grabbed" by the club's staff. The lawyer claimed that Kilpatrick's actions were justified, and the public urination was a minor infraction.

Despite the lawyer's claims, Kilpatrick chose to resign from his position on the Crescenta Valley Town Council just one day before a scheduled hearing to determine his fate. The council had previously stated that Kilpatrick would be removed if the allegations against him were proven true.

The resignation comes amidst heightened scrutiny and discussions surrounding public behavior and accountability, particularly in spaces meant to be inclusive and safe for all individuals.