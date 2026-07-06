A video of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung instantly paying for an item at a traditional market has gone viral. The clip captures the President with the First Lady during a public engagement visit. His spontaneous purchase was praised on social media for its simplicity and humility, with many calling it a refreshing gesture.

A seemingly ordinary shopping trip by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and First Lady Kim Hye Kyung has become an internet sensation after a video of the President instantly paying for an item at a traditional market went viral.

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The clip, widely shared on social media, captures the presidential couple interacting with vendors during a visit to a local market. In the video, the First Lady pauses at a stall and asks the vendor about the price of an item. Before the conversation can continue, President Lee promptly reaches for his wallet and pays for it, drawing smiles from those around him.

Check the viral video here:

The spontaneous gesture quickly caught the attention of social media users, who praised the President's simplicity and the couple's down-to-earth interaction with local traders. Many viewers described the moment as refreshing, saying it reflected humility and respect for small business owners.

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The market visit was part of the President's public engagement programme, during which he greeted vendors, interacted with shoppers and encouraged traditional markets that continue to play an important role in South Korea's local economy. Videos and photographs from the visit have since circulated widely online, with the payment clip emerging as one of the most talked-about moments.

The incident sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with users applauding the President for making the purchase himself instead of relying on aides or official staff. Others said the interaction appeared natural and relatable, helping humanise the country's top political office.

The viral moment has also fuelled broader conversations about leadership, public accessibility and the importance of supporting neighbourhood businesses. Many commenters noted that while the purchase itself was modest, the symbolism of the gesture resonated with people both within and outside South Korea.

The market visit continues to attract attention online, with the video garnering widespread engagement across social media platforms. While the gesture lasted only a few moments, it has become a widely shared example of a public leader's informal interaction with citizens and local vendors.

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